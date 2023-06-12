The docu Lynx Man wins the international CinemAmbiente – Piedmont festival

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 11 – The documentary “Lynx Man” by Juha Suonpää (Finland/Estonia 2023, 80’52”) has won the 26th edition of the CinemAmbiente festival, organized by the National Cinema Museum of Turin – Mole Antonelliana and directed by Gaetano Capizzi, which concludes in the evening with the awards ceremony.The film won the Asja Ambiente Italia award for the best documentary in the international section, “for having been able to return a skilful synthesis of ethnographic research, poetic narration and aesthetic quality giving life to a film capable of narrating the culture-nature relationship, transcendence-immanence, man-animal, breaking the anthropocentric vision without giving in to excessively romantic rhetoric”.



The jury also awarded a special mention to Nuclear Nomads by Kilian Armando Friedrich & Tizian Stromp Zargari (Germany 2023, 73′) “for having been able to place the theme of energy at the center of its narrative, investigating the consequences in the social organization of a industrial development and the exploitation of unsustainable resources. The film tells in an iconic way the reorganization of individual and community lives around nuclear energy, bringing to the attention a little-known but highly impacting theme on the world of work and everyday life”.



The Terna award for the best short film in the international section was assigned to Zug Island by Nicolas Lachapelle Plamondon (Canada 2022, 22′). The audience’s Iren prize went to Le Système Total, anatomie d’une multinationale de l’énergie by Jean-Robert Viallet (France 2022, 92′). (HANDLE).

