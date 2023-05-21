“5.20 World Metrology Day” series activities started with small measurement escorting the people’s livelihood-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

As small as Minsheng Pepsi, as large as aerospace, accurate measurement is related to the vital interests of everyone. On May 19, the reporter learned from the Market Supervision Bureau of the Autonomous Region that our district will carry out a series of activities for the 2023 “World Metrology Day” for a period of one month from May 20 to June 20, including laboratory open days and special metrology projects. Activities such as inspection and measurement to benefit the people comprehensively disseminate measurement knowledge to all sectors of society, so that “small measurement” can truly escort “big people’s livelihood”.

On the same day, the “5.20 World Metrology Day” publicity campaign and the launching ceremony of the region’s metrology skills competition was held at the Autonomous Region Metrology and Testing Institute. In recent years, our district has attached great importance to measurement work, vigorously supported and promoted the construction of the country’s first national carbon measurement center (Inner Mongolia), the national dairy industry measurement and testing center and other key laboratories at the national and autonomous region levels and a number of advantageous projects. Consolidate the construction of measurement infrastructure, and promote the upgrading and development of industrial quality with innovative power. This year, our district will start with the “four supports” of promoting digital and intelligent transformation of measurement and strengthening technological innovation capabilities, and will use three years to achieve full coverage of the mandatory management of measuring instruments in the region. In response to the needs of key areas such as strategic emerging industries and high-tech industries, research breakthroughs in key measurement technology problems and continuously improve technical service support capabilities.(Reporter Li Guoping)

Editor: Zhang Bin