Home » “With the increase in interest rates, savings will be more remunerated”
Health

“With the increase in interest rates, savings will be more remunerated”

by admin
ansa

According to Christine Lagarde, “the only tool we have to deal with excessively high inflation is interest rates. But if these rise, citizens’ deposits and savings should be remunerated more. There is a need for a dialogue between banks and clientele”. The president of the ECB, interviewed by Tg1, then underlined that “it is the least privileged and the most fragile who pay the highest price of inflation and we want to bring it back to 2% as quickly as possible”.

See also  The autonomous boat that was supposed to cross the Atlantic, and that did not understand the danger it ran

You may also like

Non-repayable grants Ecological transition: Call TOCC

Cate Blanchett at the Cannes Film Festival: «Here’s...

Single medical centre: this is how healthcare “helps”...

50,000 march along the seafront of Naples

Fertilize tomatoes with yeast and sugar and make...

In Naples the procession to say no to...

Meloni: “Training of Ukrainian pilots? We don’t have...

Yoga to have Goddess legs

Beijing at the G7, ‘Taiwan is an internal...

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, gameplay videos taken from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy