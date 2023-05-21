“With the increase in interest rates, savings will be more remunerated”



ansa

According to Christine Lagarde, “the only tool we have to deal with excessively high inflation is interest rates. But if these rise, citizens’ deposits and savings should be remunerated more. There is a need for a dialogue between banks and clientele”. The president of the ECB, interviewed by Tg1, then underlined that “it is the least privileged and the most fragile who pay the highest price of inflation and we want to bring it back to 2% as quickly as possible”.