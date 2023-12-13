In Emilia-Romagna over 815 thousand vaccinations carried out against influenza, covering 54% of citizens aged 65 and over – Health

Donini: “Among the first in Italy for both vaccinations: good, but above all the elderly and frail must get vaccinated, even in our region the SARS-CoV-2 virus has started circulating again and hospitalizations are increasing”

In the first week of December, new positive cases remained stable, but hospitalizations also increased in intensive care. At the moment, the monitored respiratory infections are only minimally attributable to the influenza virus, whose peak is expected later

December 12, 2023 – 815,494 flu vaccinationscon more than one citizen aged 65 and over Already vaccinated, 54%: exactly 589,593 administrations were carried out for this age group, for which the vaccine is recommended and free. AtDecember 11th the good performance of the is confirmed anti-flu campaign in Emilia-Romagnabetween first regions in Italy by number of vaccines carried out e further acceleration in the last eleven days: at the end of November there were around 722 thousand vaccinations, and therefore they had an increase of 13%.

A result that is not as positive for the Covid, although the region remains between those with the highest coverage percentages: dal 1st October all’December 11th they were made in total 225.396mainly (84,886) to people with 80 and over: the coverage vaccination rate for this age group, which at the end of November was 18.5%, sale so to 23%ma we need to accelerate to ensure safety, especially the elderly and the most vulnerable, because the spread of the virus SARS-CoV-2 is increasing, and at the same time hospitalizations are increasing, despite the circulation of influenza virus both at the moment contained.

In base al surveillance system of respiratory viruses conducted byHigher Institute of Health through sentinel doctors, the identification of the flu, in fact, is still marginal compared to what was observed for other viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2 and Rhinovirus, and is equal to approximately 11% of positive swabs. The respiratory infections monitored so far in Emilia-Romagna – the so-called ‘flu-like illness’ which manifests itself with typical symptoms such as fever, cough, cold and asthenia – are to be attributed only minimally to the influenza viruswhich will reach its small circulation later.

So, just for strengthen the vaccination campaign against Covid while the one against the flu continues Regiontogether with all the healthcare companies, has decided to predict extraordinary initiatives to encourage the widest membership vaccination possible. On the one hand, the administration of the vaccine in frail subjects through the local or hospital services that already care for these citizens: they can therefore get vaccinated in the locations where they normally receive treatment for their pathologies such as clinics, hospitals, health centers; on the other they are taking place Open day anti Covid without reservationfirst to leave Piacenza at the beginning of December, with a appointment schedule already established in the regional territory (v. attached).

“We have excellent numbers for the flu vaccination campaign, while for the Covid one, despite Emilia-Romagna being among the most ‘virtuous’ regions, participation is much more tepid – states the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. Coverage for people 80 and older has risen, from 18.5% at the end of November to 23% these days, but it is still low. We remind you that the vaccine is essential, especially for the elderly and the most fragile, and it is also essential for reducing the circulation of the virus and access to emergency rooms and hospitals. Open days represent an additional opportunity for citizens to get vaccinated, regardless of age or frailty. We thank all the professionals of our health service who are carrying out the two vaccination campaigns, also with the fundamental contribution of general practitioners, free-choice paediatricians and pharmacists”.

Covid data from 1st to 7th December

In the week from Friday 1st to Thursday 7th Decemberthat relating to the last survey carried out and sent to the Ministry of Health as required by weekly monitoring, have been recorded 3,675 positive cases, stable (+ 0.2%) compared to the previous week; the average age of new positives is 64.4 years. Active cases, that is, the actual patients, are 10,103, of which 8,640 (approximately 86%) are not hospitalized. However, hospitalizations are increasing, both not in intensive carewhich are 1,425 (168 more, +13.4% compared to the previous week), and those in intensive therapy: 38, compared to 27 the previous week (+40.7%). TODecember 7th admissions to intensive care were distributed as follows: 6 in Piacenza, 1 in Parma, 5 in Reggio Emilia, 3 in Modena, 8 in Bologna, 2 in Imola, 5 in Ferrara, 4 in Ravenna, 1 in Cesena and 3 in Rimini.

And unfortunately in the same week there were 35 deaths, which since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 19,824 throughout Emilia-Romagna (as of 7 December): 6 in Piacenza, 10 in Reggio Emilia, 13 in Bologna, 2 in Ferrara, 3 in Forlì-Cesena and 1 resident outside the region; the deceased people were on average 86.5 years old. Also from 1 to 7 December, 17,337 were performed swabsof which 2,991 molecular and 14,346 rapid antigen tests.

Vaccinations: Covid and flu

As regards the anti Covid vaccinations, from October 1st of yesterday Monday 11 Decemberthey were made in total 225.396, mainly (84,886) to people aged 80 and over: vaccination coverage for this age group thus rises to 23% (it was 18.5% on 29 November). For the other age groups, administrations were 28,088 for those under 60 (1% coverage), 47,962 for 60-69 year olds (8% coverage), 74,565 for 70-79 year olds. Compared to the population of Emilia-Romagna (4,460,030) the coverage is 5%. Over 80% (exactly 82.8%) of the administrations were carried out by general practitioners.

Against the influenza virus have been vaccinated (always on December 11th) 815,494 people: 589,593 administrations were carried out to people aged 65 and over, reaching a coverage of 54%; 60,220 among 60-64 year olds (19% coverage) and 12,071 among children aged 6 months to 6 years (5% coverage). 92% of vaccinations (747,377) were carried out by general practitioners; 13,064 from pharmacies (equal to 1.5% of administrations); 20,456 from Community Paediatrics and Free Choice Paediatricians (2.5%); 12,292 by the Health and Public Health Services (1.5%) and finally 22,305 were carried out by other structures (2.5% of the administrations).

