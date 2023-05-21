Home » Weather forecast Sunday May 21, 2023 | weather forecast
Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 9°C to 16°C, and the maximum from 22°C to 26°C.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Warm on Sunday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. In the afternoon, the appearance of short-term local showers is possible, with a greater chance in the southwestern and central regions of Serbia. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, occasionally increasing in southern Banat. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C to 26°C. Dry in the evening.

White City: Warm on Sunday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. In the afternoon, there is a small chance of a surprise short-term local shower. Moderate southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 16°C, maximum around 25°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: Warm on Sunday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. Short-term local showers are possible in the afternoon. Wind weak northeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 13°C, maximum up to 24°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: Warm on Sunday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. In the afternoon, short-term local showers with thunder are possible. Wind weak to moderate east and northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 9°C to 12°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny periods with the development of clouds and the possible occurrence of short-term local showers. Afternoon temperature around 18°C ​​at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Warm on Sunday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. In the afternoon, there is a smaller chance of short-lived local showers with thunder. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, occasionally increasing in southern Banat. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 12°C to 16°C, and maximum from 25°C to 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: Warm on Sunday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. In the afternoon, there is a small chance of a surprise short-term local shower. Moderate southeasterly wind. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum around 26°C. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Warm on Sunday with sunny periods and cloud development during the day. In the afternoon, there is a small chance of a surprise short-term local shower. Wind moderate east and southeast. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum around 25°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Monday warm with sunny periods and daily cloud development. In the afternoon, short-term local showers with thunder are possible. Wind weak to moderate east and southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 11°C to 16°C, and maximum from 23°C to 27°C. Dry in the evening. During most of the next week warm with sunny periods and daily cloud development. In the afternoon, a rare occurrence of short-term local showers is possible. Daily temperatures around or slightly above 25°C in most areas.

