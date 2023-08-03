The dollar is near the highest level in 4 weeks – Al Ghad Channel

The dollar settled near the highest level in four weeks, today, Thursday, indifferent to the downgrade of the US credit rating, which cast a shadow over the financial outlook for the United States, and benefited from strong data for jobs in the private sector.

Yesterday, Wednesday, data showed that US private sector jobs increased more than expected in July, which supported the dollar, as the data indicated the continuation of the labor market strength, which is expected to keep US interest rates high for a longer period.

This pushed the dollar index to its highest level since July 7 in the last session. In the latest transaction, it reached 102.56, not far from the highest level it recorded yesterday at 102.78.

The euro rose 0.06% to $1.0944, compensating for some of the losses it suffered from the previous session.

The British pound rose 0.02% to $1.2714 ahead of the Bank of England (central) decision on monetary policy later today, Thursday. The bank is expected to raise interest rates to their highest level in 15 years to 5.25% from 5%.

And the Japanese yen recorded a slight increase to 143.31 per dollar, but it is still near its lowest level in more than three weeks of 143.545 per dollar recorded earlier this week.

The Australian dollar rose in the latest transaction by 0.14% to $0.65465, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.02% to $0.6079.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

