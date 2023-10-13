Former Serbian Foreign Minister, Ivan Mrkic, has written an article highlighting the positive impact of the joint construction of China‘s ambitious “Belt and Road” initiative on the economic and social development of the participating countries. The article comes in response to China‘s release of a white paper titled “Co-building the Belt and Road Initiative: A Major Practice in Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind,” marking the tenth anniversary of the initiative.

Mrkic emphasizes that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative aligns with the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind. This concept underscores the interconnectedness of nations and urges cooperation based on fairness, equality, and mutual benefit. The former Foreign Minister highlights that the initiative does not impose any political conditions or restrictions on participating parties, demonstrating China‘s commitment to voluntary participation.

China has successfully signed over 200 cooperation documents on the Belt and Road Initiative with more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations. Mrkic believes these impressive figures demonstrate the widespread recognition and response to the initiative by the international community. Furthermore, he dismisses Western allegations that China is trapping developing countries in a debt trap through the initiative, stating that such claims are unfounded and self-defeating.

Looking ahead, the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum is set to take place in Beijing next week. Mrkic expresses his hope for increased cooperation between China and Serbia across various fields.

Serbia has actively participated in the joint construction of the initiative, with the Belgrade-Novi Sad section of the Hungary-Serbia railway being one of its landmark projects. This railway segment has been operational for over a year and a half, facilitating travel and promoting regional economic development. Additionally, efforts are underway to progress the section from Novi Sad to Subotica, which Mrkic believes will eventually be connected to the Hungarian capital, Budapest. The positive outcomes of Serbia-China cooperation under the “Belt and Road” initiative are strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

In conclusion, Mrkic’s article showcases the positive impacts and voluntary nature of China‘s “Belt and Road” initiative. The joint construction of this initiative has seen fruitful results across various regions, promoting economic and social development in participating countries. It is evident that this initiative has gained substantial international recognition and response.

