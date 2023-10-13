Home » China Higher Education Expo Celebrates its 60th Anniversary in Qingdao
Business

China Higher Education Expo Celebrates its 60th Anniversary in Qingdao

by admin

China Higher Education Expo Kicks off in Qingdao with Distinguished Guests

The 60th China Higher Education Expo began on October 12 in Qingdao with a grand opening ceremony. Among the attendees were Du Yubo, President of the China Higher Education Society, and Wang Guiying, Vice Governor of the Shandong Provincial People’s Government. The event brought together numerous vice presidents of the society, academicians, university presidents, government officials, and education professionals, highlighting the importance of higher education in China.

During the opening ceremony, Wang Guiying delivered a speech on behalf of the Shandong Provincial People’s Government. She expressed warm congratulations on the successful holding of the expo and emphasized Shandong’s rich educational heritage and its commitment to promoting learning and education. With over 22 million students in more than 38,700 schools, including 156 colleges and universities, Shandong ranks among the top regions in the country in terms of education. Wang Guiying highlighted the measures taken by Shandong to promote high-quality development in higher education, such as the “Double High” construction project and the “811” project for first-class discipline construction. She also emphasized the expo’s role in facilitating exchange and cooperation among education professionals and its contribution to the development of a high-tech nation.

Du Yubo, in his speech, acknowledged the significance of the 40th anniversary of the China Higher Education Society coinciding with the expo. He highlighted the four major highlights and characteristics of the expo. Firstly, it showcased high-tech educational technology equipment, with over 10,000 pieces of educational equipment products on display. Secondly, it empowered the high-quality development of higher education through innovation and leadership. Special areas were set up for international brands, scientific innovation, and achievements in teacher team building. Thirdly, it focused on hot issues in the reform and development of higher education, with over 50 high-level academic conferences and forums. Lastly, it supported regional economic and social development by hosting conferences and job fairs that promoted the “Jiaodong Economic Circle” and the role of higher education in regional economic development.

The opening ceremony was followed by visits to various exhibition areas by the distinguished guests. Du Yubo and Wang Guiying explored the informatization and smart education exhibition area, as well as the Science and Technology Innovation Zone. Lin Huiqing and Shu Lichun visited the practical training and mechanical and electrical exhibition areas, while Guan Peijun explored the informatization and smart education exhibition area and the science and technology zone.

See also  Disney: Bob Iger announces the first of three rounds of layoffs of 7,000 units. Times

The China Higher Education Expo provides a platform for exchange, learning, and development in the field of education. With its focus on high-tech educational equipment, innovation, and academic development, the expo is expected to contribute to the high-quality development of higher education in China.

You may also like

Bmw iX5 Hydrogen, we tested the electric SUV...

Higher-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation Signals Need for Continued Monetary...

US inflation stops the stock market rally. Milan...

Consequences of the Middle East conflict – is...

Fieg and Luiss receive 2 million from Google...

Changyan Industrial Park Attracts Eight Industrial Projects and...

The first rescue flights from Israel landed in...

Host, innovation in catering and hospitality, kicks off:...

Oil prices of $100 per barrel are causing...

Minimum wage, the document archiving the proposal of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy