KidSuper and The Rolling Stones Team Up for Exclusive Merchandise Celebrating “Hackney Diamonds” Album

KidSuper, the popular brand managed by Colm Dillane, has teamed up with legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones to create a unique merchandise collection in honor of their anticipated new album, “Hackney Diamonds.”

The collaboration brings together the signature style of KidSuper with The Rolling Stones’ iconic personalized lip and tongue logo, presented in the form of broken glass and fingerprint imprints. The joint venture offers a range of merchandise including heavy-duty hoodies, T-shirts, CDs, cassette tapes, mugs, and bags.

Colm Dillane, founder of KidSuper, expressed his excitement about the collaboration stating, “I’ve been a fan of The Rolling Stones since I was a kid, and when the opportunity came up to support them on the release of their new studio album, I couldn’t turn it down. The Lips and Tongue logo, which I designed using fingerprints, represents the spirit of rock and roll and its immense impact over its incredible 60-year history. People are moved by the band’s music. The entire creative process is important to me, and we integrated this spiritual attitude with KidSuper and reflected it in the design.”

The collaboration is a testament to the lasting influence of The Rolling Stones and their ability to seamlessly merge their brand with modern fashion and design. KidSuper, known for its bold and unique aesthetic, proves to be the perfect partner for this endeavor.

The release of The Rolling Stones’ new album, “Hackney Diamonds,” signifies another milestone in their illustrious career. With a blend of KidSuper’s contemporary style and The Rolling Stones’ timeless rock and roll spirit, the merchandise collection is sure to capture the attention of fans worldwide.

Fans can look forward to getting their hands on these exclusive items and celebrating the legendary rock band’s latest musical offering. The KidSuper x The Rolling Stones merchandise is set to become a must-have for music and fashion enthusiasts alike.

As anticipation builds for the release of “Hackney Diamonds,” the joint venture between KidSuper and The Rolling Stones serves as a reminder of the band’s enduring legacy and their ability to continuously captivate audiences across generations. This collaboration is a true reflection of the influence and relevance that The Rolling Stones hold in today’s cultural landscape.

The KidSuper x The Rolling Stones collaboration is a celebration of rock and roll history and a merging of two iconic brands. Stay tuned for more updates on the merchandise collection and the release of The Rolling Stones’ highly-anticipated new album.

