This Thursday on the Platform program, economist Rafael Lemus spoke about the economy as the main problem, indicating that currently the country does not see a short-term solution.

“The Government has released the closing figures for last year in terms of estimating GDP and its components on the supply and demand side, which tells us that it closed with a growth of 2.6%, that is, that the economy grew and continues to grow”he explained.

Likewise, he announced that on the annual spending side, the growth of household consumption is 86%, and that this is equal to the growth dynamics of the economy, since it is the strongest component, it drags down everything that is the economy, hence its importance.

As for the quarterly growth of the economist pointed out, that the quarterly percentages denote a significant slowdown, the changes have been happening after a rebound in the economy after the pandemic.

Given this, Lemus explained that the part of the economy is worrisome, but also the well-being of households and their consumption, since with the rebound experienced by the pandemic, consumption has decreased, being an economy that depends mainly on remittances. and all the demands that are given thanks to these.

He also highlighted that household consumption is also experiencing inflation in food prices. “Households are enduring a stress in their spending, that they are not able to cover the basic basket, and this is serious because it reflects that there are more groups that are transitioning to a situation of poverty”Lemus noted.