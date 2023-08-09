Home » the enabling technologies sector is at the heart of the energy transition Da Benzinga Italia
News

the enabling technologies sector is at the heart of the energy transition Da Benzinga Italia

by admin
the enabling technologies sector is at the heart of the energy transition Da Benzinga Italia

Pictet: The Enabling Technologies sector is at the heart of the energy transition

Benzinga – Xavier Chollet, Senior Investment Manager and manager of the Pictet-Clean Energy fund of Pictet Asset Management analyzes the different industrial sectors and explains which are the most interesting to focus on

The energy clean and the energy transition were the central themes of the economic debate in the early months of 2023thanks to government plans to support security projects and a growing sensitivity on the part of investors towards efficiency and sustainability.

ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES Enabling technologies have had a leading position since the beginning of the year benefiting from the boost registered by the whole chain of the sector of semiconductors. The segment experienced a strong multiple compression last year due to rising interest rates despite sound fundamentals, which has made valuations attractive since the end of last year. The sector of enabling technologies continues to see healthy demand supported by green transition, rebuilding of supply chains and increased automation…

Read on

This article was written by FinanciaLounge.com.

Read the article also in Benzinga Italy

See also  María Fernanda Cabal criticized the Minister of Defense for the 30 soldiers held in Meta

You may also like

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Fires State’s Attorney Monique...

The Casillo Group ‘saves’ Manila Grace. After kidswear,...

Lottery seller killed by car in Portoviejo

Criminals in Barranquilla stole a millionaire sum of...

Exploring the Impact of Dam Construction on River...

Corsair RM750e (2023) on Amazon offer: the ATX...

Electoral indecision a few days before the elections...

Behind bars alleged ELN member accused of attacking...

Appointment to the role of teachers not received...

Haining Municipal Bureau of Justice Implements ‘Four Measures’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy