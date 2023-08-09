the enabling technologies sector is at the heart of the energy transition Da Benzinga Italia

Pictet: The Enabling Technologies sector is at the heart of the energy transition

Benzinga – Xavier Chollet, Senior Investment Manager and manager of the Pictet-Clean Energy fund of Pictet Asset Management analyzes the different industrial sectors and explains which are the most interesting to focus on

The energy clean and the energy transition were the central themes of the economic debate in the early months of 2023thanks to government plans to support security projects and a growing sensitivity on the part of investors towards efficiency and sustainability.

ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES Enabling technologies have had a leading position since the beginning of the year benefiting from the boost registered by the whole chain of the sector of semiconductors. The segment experienced a strong multiple compression last year due to rising interest rates despite sound fundamentals, which has made valuations attractive since the end of last year. The sector of enabling technologies continues to see healthy demand supported by green transition, rebuilding of supply chains and increased automation…

