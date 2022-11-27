(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The epidemic in Beijing is showing a multi-point and multi-faceted development trend, and high-risk areas that meet the unblocking conditions “should be solved”

China News Agency, Beijing, November 27 (Xu Jing) From 0:00 to 24:00 on November 26, Beijing added 747 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 3,560 asymptomatic infections. The current epidemic situation in Beijing presents a multi-point and multi-faceted development trend, involving many streets and townships. The reporter learned at a press conference on epidemic prevention and control work on the 27th that Beijing has optimized the delineation and control measures of high-risk areas, and it is strictly forbidden to use hard fences to block fire exits, unit doors, and community doors. For those who meet the conditions for unblocking, “should be released as much as possible”.

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reported that from 00:00 to 15:00 on November 27, there were 1,781 new local infections in Beijing, involving 16 districts and economic and technological development zones. Among them, 1,548 were isolated observers and 233 were social screening personnel. He pointed out that the current epidemic situation in Beijing presents a multi-point and multi-faceted development trend, involving many streets and villages. In order to reduce the risk of the spread of the epidemic, citizens are urged to reduce unnecessary business trips and travel, avoid going to risky areas and crowded places, and take regular prevention and control measures.

The community (village) is the front line of joint prevention and control of the epidemic. Wang Daguang, head of the Community Prevention and Control Group Office of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group, introduced that Beijing continues to optimize community prevention and control measures. Unit gates, community gates; high-risk areas implement “door-to-door service without leaving home”. For special situations such as medical treatment, it is necessary to ensure that the channels for going out are unimpeded. For those who meet the conditions for unblocking, “should be released as much as possible”.

In addition, for the temporary control measures adopted due to the traceability of the flow, the investigation of the positive and the recovery of the positive, etc., an announcement will be issued as soon as possible, and the temporary control time will not exceed 24 hours in principle; , allowed to enter the community (village), and shall not be refused for any reason.

Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing Municipal Government, said that currently, the number of newly confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Beijing and the number of social cases are increasing rapidly, and the growth rate has not yet slowed down, and the scope of the spread has expanded to the streets and villages. It is necessary to continuously improve the scientificity, rationality, and effectiveness of prevention and control, and try our best to protect the lives and health of the people.

He pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen the standardized management of isolation points, health stations, and shelter hospitals. There is no small matter in the shelter, so we must go all out to speed up the construction, coordinate the preparation of hardware, materials and personnel, improve the infrastructure conditions such as water, electricity, toilets, and heating, strengthen the connection and cooperation of various service teams, and improve the service guarantee ability for patients. All districts should do a good job in the planning and construction of shelter hospitals and health stations.

He said that it is necessary to properly handle the relationship between epidemic prevention and control, economic and social development, and the relationship between people’s daily life. Complaints related to the epidemic will be dealt with as soon as they are received, ensuring basic livelihood services such as medical treatment and medical treatment; ensuring the safe and orderly operation of urban “lifelines” such as water, electricity, heat and transportation, and minimizing the impact on the normal production and living order of the people. (Finish)

