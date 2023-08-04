The Expansion of China’s ‘Counter-Espionage Law’ Raises Concerns over Societal Control

Title: New “Counter-Espionage Law” by the CCP Raises Concerns over Increased Control and Suppression

Date: August 3, 2023

Author: Wang Xiao, Reporter at Voice of Hope

The WeChat official account of the Ministry of National Security of the Communist Party of China made its first appearance on August 1, focusing on the newly implemented “Counter-Espionage Law” that came into effect on July 1. The account has since published various articles interpreting the revised law and providing information on reporting spies. While the authorities claim it is necessary for national security, analysts are concerned that it will further restrict freedom and increase government control.

According to the Ministry of State Security, maintaining national security is the responsibility of every citizen. They have called on the public to conscientiously implement the “Anti-espionage Law” and take active measures to manage and report any behaviors that endanger national security. The law also encourages public participation through the establishment of channels for confidential reporting, such as telephone, mailbox, and online platforms. Individuals and organizations that contribute to reporting will be commended and rewarded.

Lai Jianping, an international studies expert at China University of Political Science and Law, highlighted that the revised “Counter-Espionage Law” expands the interpretation of espionage crimes, blurring the lines between different crimes. This raises concerns that it can be used arbitrarily to label any actions or expressions disliked by the Communist Party as “unwarranted” crimes.

Chinese-Canadian writer, Sheng Xue, believes that the introduction of the “Anti-espionage Law” signifies the fear of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Recent incidents within the top hierarchy of the Communist Party, such as Qin Gang and the Rocket Army, suggest a lack of trust within the party. Sheng argues that the purpose of the law is to create an atmosphere of suspicion and fear, making everyone a potential risk. She warns that this will not only harm society but also suppress resistance forces and curtail freedom of speech.

Lai Jianping further criticized the practice of reporting on each other as a perversion by the Communist Party. He argues that the CCP, facing internal and external challenges, confuses the party’s ruling crisis with a national crisis. By promoting a culture of reporting and encouraging people to spy on each other, the CCP aims to strengthen control over society.

Furthermore, Lai warns that the intensified surveillance and control will tighten the living space of the people and have a chilling effect on the entire country. The atmosphere of fear will dissuade foreigners from visiting China easily, hinder foreign investments, and damage the country’s image. Lai emphasizes that this regression towards a “Cultural Revolution” mentality instills fear in the international community and raises concerns about the CCP’s dictatorship.

Sheng Xue concludes by suggesting that throughout the CCP’s history, its measures, including the reform and opening up policy, were aimed at saving the party rather than benefiting the country. This raises further doubts about the intentions behind the “Counter-Espionage Law” and its implications for Chinese society.

