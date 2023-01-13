[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 13, 2023]A few days ago, Cao Zhilin, a famous Chinese Go critic and former national player known as the “Iron Mouth” of Go, died of the epidemic.

Mainland China The Paper reported that many people in the Go industry revealed that Cao Zhilin died at 7:00 p.m. on January 12 due to multiple organ failure caused by the new crown (CCP virus), at the age of 76.

Cao Zhilin joined the Shanghai Go Team in 1964 and the Chinese Go Training Team in 1965. In 1974 and 1977, he won the individual runner-up in the National Go Championship twice. In 1981, he was designated as a professional eight-dan chess player by the Chinese Weiqi Association.

After quitting professional games, Cao Zhilin served as the deputy editor-in-chief of “Xinmin Weiqi” magazine, the chief reporter of “Xinmin Evening News“, and the vice president of Shanghai Jianqiao Weiqi Academy. He often talks about chess in Go programs, and is called the “Iron Mouth” of Go.

The epidemic broke out across China. Recently, news of the death of a large number of serving or retired CCP officials, experts and celebrities from all walks of life has been reported one after another.

On January 12, Feng Tianyu, a well-known historian and senior professor of humanities and social sciences at Wuhan University, died of the epidemic in Wuhan. It once advocated socialist culture.

Hong Kong’s “Sing Tao Daily” quoted news on January 11 that Wu Tao, the former Chinese Communist ambassador to Russia and assistant foreign minister, died on January 8. Before his death, his lungs were completely white. A farewell ceremony will be held on the 12th.

On January 11, Zhang Wei, a researcher at the Shanghai Library of China, an expert in the study of modern literature and Shanghai school literature, died of the epidemic at the age of 67. Zhang Wei promotes the “red gene” for the CCP, and is keen to promote the “red record” praising the CCP.

On January 7, Bi Guyun, a famous Chinese Peking Opera performer and close disciple of Mei Lanfang, one of the “Four Famous Danes” in Peking Opera, died of the epidemic in Shanghai.

On January 3, the sister of Wan Li, former chairman of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, and former vice chairman of the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions, Wan Yun died of the epidemic.

On January 1, Zhu Zushou, former director of the Department of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, died of the epidemic in Beijing.

On December 30, 2022, Wang Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice Dean of the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Inner Mongolia University of Science and Technology, died of the epidemic in Baotou at the age of 52.

On the evening of December 30, Jian Xianfo, the former vice minister of the Ministry of Power Industry of the Communist Party of China, died in Beijing due to a lung infection. Jian Xianfo is the wife of Xiao Ke and the sister of Jian Xianren, the second wife of He Long, Marshal of the Communist Party of China.

On December 27, Song Qingwei, a general of the Communist Party of China and former political commissar of the Jinan Military Region, died of the epidemic at the 960 Hospital (formerly the Jinan Military Region Hospital) in Jinan, Shandong.

Wang Teng, a 32-year-old Ph.D. from Sichuan Vocational and Technical College of Architecture, was isolated at home alone after contracting the epidemic. He died of a high fever and fainted on December 13. State media reported the incident on December 24.

