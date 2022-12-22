From Cortina to Belluno passing through Agordo, then reaching Valbelluna and reaching the borders of the province in the Feltre landscape. It is a rich journey of typically Belluno culinary proposals that characterizes the local Christmas holidays where every city, every village or village hides traditional recipes, knowledge and flavors of the past revisited in a contemporary key alongside new ideas to be enjoyed and prepared together.

Starting from the center of Belluno at The Tavern a glass of prosecco accompanies the Noal cheese pudding with braised Treviso radicchio and the Coppa di Zibello with caramelised pumpkin in balsamic vinegar to open a menu of typical meats including lasagna with white meat sauce and chanterelle mushrooms and canederli with speck, boiled of beef and cotechino served with mashed potatoes and stuffed guinea fowl combined with classic seasonal vegetables.

In via Feltre, the Villani family of the restaurant Beautiful Naples invites you to discover the tradition with the puff pastry pie with late radicchio and pastin embellished with cheese sauce, with Gragnano linguine with mantis shrimp and datterino tomatoes or with risotto always with local radicchio.

Among the main courses cod with polenta or the classic morsels of deer always accompanied by the classic polenta.

A few kilometers from Belluno, towards Limana Mauro Cavalet dell’Oasis look at tradition with a 100% Belluno festive menu including crème brûlée with pumpkin au gratin, lightly smoked rabbit flower, crunchy late red radicchio velvety, black cabbage ravioli with goat robiola, deer roast beef in warm blueberry sauce with rocket and braised donkey with chestnuts. And finally? Creamy chocolate and orange mini-pandoro on warm bombardino sauce.

Angelo and Francesco del Good Tire they care about tradition but above all the products that must be of high quality and, whenever possible, at km 0.

This is confirmed by the taste of polenta crusts with ricotta cream, beetroot and cave cheese fondue, pumpkin and ginger cream with sour cream; and then the crosticcio, a lasagna of polenta crusts with wild boar and porcini ragout, melted cheese with eggs, cotechino with celery purée, turnip and horseradish sauce and acidified chlorophyll, milk grappa mousse and semifreddo of the farmer.

In Borgo Valbelluna, the Zumel Castle reproposes in the tavern the flavors and ancient knowledge of the medieval tradition in the food menu dedicated to Christmas including purple broccoli flan, marinated radicchio and montasio cream, mushroom cream with toasted chestnut crumble, cocoa squares with zest orange and cloves, the beer-glazed shin with roast potatoes and herbs, the panettone muffin with chocolate flakes and mascarpone cream.

The house in Feltre looks to local products to create a menu that tells of the territory and culinary innovation starting from homemade ham with artichoke salad and pasta bundle, pumpkin crêpes, hazelnuts and Piave Dop fondue with thyme, risotto with Crazzo and gnocchi with Treviso radicchio, guinea fowl medallion stuffed with chestnuts with potato millefeuille and, to finish, cheek cooked at low temperature with apples, plums and celery and turnip purée.

The menu for the celebrations of the Carla’s restaurant with platter of local cold cuts and cheeses from the valley dairy combined with compotes prepared by Carla herself.

Then the puff pastry strudel with mushrooms and Binatega cheese, the pappardelle with white meat sauce, the bis of casunzei with butter and ricotta, the lasagna with pastin and radicchio, venison stew and roast pork.

On the slopes of Cortina, especially in the Tofana Freccia nel Cielo area, the three gourmet points – Masi Wine Bar Al Druscié, the Capanna Ra Valles and the Col Druscié 1778 Restaurant – re-propose the Ampezzo and Belluno specialties made as in the past, with passion and care for raw materials.