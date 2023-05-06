Home » The final of the AFC Champions… Saudi Al Hilal fans support their club against Japan’s Urawa
The final of the AFC Champions… Saudi Al Hilal fans support their club against Japan's Urawa

The final of the AFC Champions… Saudi Al Hilal fans support their club against Japan's Urawa

A state of optimism dominated the Saudi Al Hilal fans’ tweets ahead of the upcoming confrontation today, Saturday, against Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, at the famous Saitama Stadium, in the second leg of the AFC Champions League final, after the first leg in Riyadh ended 1-1.

Comments spread expecting Al-Hilal to win the title outside its land, and its ability to achieve the fifth title in the AFC Champions League, and to restore the spirit of victories again, as it did in the last edition by defeating the South Korean Pohang Steelers.

And if the Saudi team manages to win, it will be the first Asian club to achieve the title for 3 consecutive seasons, and it will also reach the championship No. 5 in its history, which is the highest number in the continent.

Argentine Ramon Diaz, coach of Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, pushed Nigerian Odion Ighalo into his team’s attack during the Urawa Reds Diamonds match against Japan.

Salman Al-Faraj, captain of Al-Hilal, will be absent from the second leg of the AFC Champions League final due to injury, while Al-Zaeem loses services to Salem Al-Dossary after he was sent off in the first leg.

