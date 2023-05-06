Home » Motorcycle driving report KTM 890 SMT
Technology

Motorcycle driving report KTM 890 SMT

by admin
Motorcycle driving report KTM 890 SMT

Ssupermoto means: belly in, elbows out, attack. Slim figure, light weight and hard performance serve to assertiveness in the discipline of corner whetting. You sit like on a piece of gymnastics equipment, your buttocks on a one-piece bench, feeling like you’re on the front wheel with the wide handlebars in front of you. Roeh! brooooh!

Touring is rather the opposite: aiming steadily at a distance, enjoying comfort, taking your time, possibly contemplating the landscape, celebrating being on the move without wanting to dissect every curve. Bringing two such different worlds together is like trying to square the roundabout.

KTM does it anyway. 890 SMT is the name of the result, which goes on sale for 14,500 euros and threw all expectations overboard a few days ago during our first test drive. Attuned by pithy announcements, misled by the shrill robe typical of KTM, we had braced ourselves for a nervous, pointedly designed rowdy vehicle with painstakingly added pseudo-travel suitability.

The master of the asphalt

Not even close. As it turned out over the course of 250 kilometers, the SMT is indeed a curve wuss with no respect for anything, but at the same time a touring and everyday motorcycle with serious uses.

Remarkably, KTM (company motto “Ready to Race”) does not emphasize this pleasant aspect, but downplays it, attesting the 890 SMT only “a hint” of touring. That’s a huge understatement, probably because a KTM in general and a Supermoto in particular has to have a radical image and shouldn’t be overly associated with rational or practical considerations.

See also  Belonging to the Red Devil series, Power Color's Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT graphics cards look like this

You may also like

The best of climate science is at the...

The final content update for Rogue Legacy 2...

10 GB in the Vodafone network for €7.99...

The best of climate science is at the...

Google rumored to launch Pixel Watch 2 this...

Sony shuts down PixelOpus studio behind ‘Ghost in...

SendBig free file sharing space, the maximum support...

Ingredient eggshell: New packaging is edible and plastic-free

The disappearing “31st” iOS 16.4.1: Strange bugs in...

The new EcoFlow smart devices for a sustainable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy