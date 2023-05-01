MotoGP, Jerez test standings and times: Bezzecchi the fastest, Marini 2nd

Quartararo leaves Jerez sketching a shy smilewhich is not convincing. 88 giri there are many, but it is not the quantity that makes the difference. Fabio tried inefficient aerodynamicsin addition to one I unload that we had glimpsed last Friday and a chassis postponed to the Le Mans Free Practice. Compared to the weekend, the riders found a track with normal extra grip which invalidates the evaluation of the chronometers, which would be misleading. For a house that leaves Jerez with a thousand thoughts (amplified by the worries of Morbidelli), there is another that is growing exponentially. And the KTMwhich also showed in tests progress and method with the hull used by Pedrosa in the race successfully tested by officers Binder and Miller. The team managed by Francesco Guidotti proposes itself as the second strength of the World Championship, taking advantage of the fact that theAprilia he does not reap as much as he sows. Aleix Espargaró tried the new swingarm that incorporates supplementary flow divertersas well as the lugs on the fork slider which are part of the same package which will not be approved for the moment. In the Noale team there was no shortage of starting and setting testsalso to understand how to improve the performance of the RS-GP when you are in a group in the slipstreams of your opponents and the natural overheating of the front tyre.

Bagnaia at work with the new fork

Bagnaia is tired but satisfied. Pecco was one of the riders who lapped the least, giving priority to test of the new fork trying to understand if it could improve its feeling with the front. The new specification did not fully convince, but the world champion still found a good basic setting. Even in the tests the Honda he continued to suffer as in the race weekend. The new frameson of the partnership with Kalex, did not pass the exam, as well as the various aerodynamic innovations. Mir has fallen once again, but he knows his worth for this reason he hopes to overcome the bad time. In short, if the European manufacturers (Ducati, KTM and Aprilia) shine with their own light, the rising sun symbol of Japan warms the hearts of those who love Japanese racing motorcycles less and less.