After the Warriors tie-break: Poole was dissatisfied with playing time, executives supported the Warriors to beat the Lakers – yqqlm

Original title: After the Warriors tiebreaker: Poole is dissatisfied with playing time, executives support the Warriors to beat the Lakers

Friends who follow the NBA, hello everyone! The first round tie-break between the Warriors and the Kings ended in the playoffs. Curry scored 20 of 38 with 50 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Looney scored 11 points, 21 rebounds and 4 assists. Fox only had 16 points and 6 assists. Sabonis scored 22 points and 8 rebounds. 7 assists. The Warriors beat the Kings against the Lakers. Here are some comments we made after the game:

According to reports, before the start of the G7 game, Curry gave a speech within the team. Curry first told the team that he believed in them and that they were capable enough to win the game, and he assured the team that as long as everyone put their hearts and minds into it, he could bring victory. At the same time, Curry also targeted Kuminga, Poole and others, hoping that they would temporarily put down their personal emotions. Anyone in a personal mood, stay home, anyone going on vacation, don’t get on the bus to Sacramento.

According to reports, before the G7 game, Kuminga, Poole and others were unhappy because of things such as playing time and roles on the field.

Wiggins: Curry's speech made me shudder In this field, Wiggins scored 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal on 5 of 16 shots. Wiggins said Curry's pregame speech made me shudder. At 30, he was different. 

Poole: Curry is a killer In this game, Poole scored 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists on 3 of 9 shots. When talking about Curry's performance, Poole said that Curry reminds people all the time that he is the same as those great players, and Curry has what they have. This is what makes him special. Maybe Curry's approach is not the same as everyone else's, but we all know he's a killer, and people all over the world know he's a killer. 

Looney: Curry should not screen at the beginning In this field, Looney scored 11 points, 21 rebounds and 4 assists on 4 of 5 shots. Looney said that when Curry waved his hand at the beginning of the game and said no to cover, then I knew the game was over. When Curry wants to be singled out, that means his aggression has reached its peak. 

Curry responds to Monk Earlier, Monk said in an interview that the Warriors are old. To this Curry responded: As long as I am alive, no. 

Clay: This tiebreaker will always be remembered In this field, Clay scored 16 points and 5 rebounds on 4 of 19 shots. Clay said that there is a reason why Curry can win 2 MVPs and 1 FMVP, because he can always push us forward at such moments. When he gets into a game like this, you just have to pass him the ball and get out of his way, and it's going to be a tie-break that I'll always remember. 

Kerr: The Lakers are excellent When talking about the Lakers in the next round, Cole said that it takes enough effort to beat them. We know how good they are. 

A Western Conference executive backs the Warriors The "Los Angeles Times" interviewed several league industry insiders anonymously to hear their views on the second round of the Warriors vs. Lakers series. A western scout said: I think I am more optimistic about the Warriors, but it depends on their style of play. I don't think Looney has the same impact on Davis as he does on Sabonis. The Lakers will want to play slower and walk more. They didn't take that many 3-pointers at all. It depends on whose style will win out. A Western executive said, I was watching the game between the Warriors and the Kings, and I was thinking that if the Kings won, the Lakers would definitely beat them because of their experience advantage. You see that factor in the G7. But if the Warriors win, I think they'll beat the Lakers for the same reason. 

Klay talks about playing against the Lakers When talking about playing against the Lakers, Clay said that this is very special. We have played against James 4 times in the finals. He is one of the greatest players. Now Davis is also in the Lakers. Played against them in the playoffs. Watching the Lakers in Game 6 against the Grizzlies, the players are coming together, each of them knows their role, it's a big challenge for us, and we're excited about it.

