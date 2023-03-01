Original Title: The First Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Consumer Season Simultaneously Launched in Three Places

On the evening of the 28th, the “2023 National Consumption Promotion Month and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Consumption Season” was jointly launched on Qianmen Street in Dongcheng, Beijing, Nankai Ancient Culture Street Wharf in Tianjin, and Zhengding Ancient City in Shijiazhuang, Hebei. The three regions of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will jointly bring the first “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Consumption Season”. More than a thousand consumption promotion activities will be held to meet the multi-level and diversified consumption needs of consumers in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei for shopping, tourism and leisure, and sports and fitness.

Last night, Qianmen Street was transformed into a stage for the concentrated display of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei characteristic culture. Special delicacies from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will be presented together, including not only Quanjude, Donglaishun, Duyiyi, Goubuli, Guishunzhai and other Chinese time-honored brands, but also Dashe Huamo, Tangshan Sesame Tang, Zhengding Benggan, Shanhaiguan soda, etc. As a special delicacy, Guifaxiang 18th Street also brought a 1.5-meter-long and 50-jin twist to the scene.

The combination of technology and fashion is the new trend of consumption. At the launching ceremony, a unique technological fashion show interweaves virtual and reality, showing the blend of oriental aesthetics and traditional culture. The magical paintbrush that once stunningly appeared in the Spring Festival Gala of the Year of the Rabbit danced again at the front door, showing the integration of technology and art through VR three-dimensional image rendering technology. The pastry masters from the three places also jointly produced a peony-shaped pastry work, implying that Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei are like petals on the same flower. The petals are different, but the petals are concentric.

At the same time, the Tianjin sub-venue was also very lively. The site made full use of the original block buildings of the ancient cultural street and the modern scenery along the Haihe River to organically integrate the cruise ship wharf and the night view of the Haihe River with the ancient cultural street Gongqian Square and the West Theater Building, bringing an immersive experience. Performances and the intangible cultural heritage market held on the spot attracted a large number of citizens and tourists. At the sub-venue in Zhengding Ancient City, Hebei, performances such as Jingxing latte art and Changshan war drums added excitement to the activities of the consumption season.

The Ministry of Commerce has designated 2023 as the “Consumption Boost Year”, and the “2023 National Consumption Promotion Month” is one of the themed activities of the “Consumption Boost Year”, which will be held from March 1 to 31. During this period, the Ministry of Commerce will organize and launch key activities such as the Hundred Cities Linkage Automobile Festival and the Chinese Food Fair, highlighting the promotion of business through festivals, gathering potential through festivals, and introducing consumption scenarios such as green and beautiful residences, beautiful fashion, and quality life; local and related industry associations Combined with industrial characteristics, consumption characteristics, and location characteristics, a number of colorful consumption promotion activities will be organized.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Consumption Season will coordinate the characteristic resources of commerce, culture, tourism, sports, and technology in the three places, and work together to create a consumption-promoting platform with coordinated development, diversified integration, and model innovation. Tianjin-Hebei tourism routes, holding a number of emerging sports events, recommending a number of special delicacies, holding a number of exhibitions, launching a number of characteristic consumption scenes, selecting a number of city “souvenirs”, and issuing a number of special consumption coupons.

“2023 Beijing Consumer Season” was also launched at the same time last night. It will focus on the city’s new commercial consumption pattern of “attractive international consumption, strong urban consumption, dynamic regional consumption, and convenient community consumption”. , Winter Solstice Reunion Festival and other key activities, and issued “Jingcai·Green” consumer coupons, striving to “have themes every season, exhibitions every month, scenes every week, and activities every day” to help the prosperity and development of the consumer market.

