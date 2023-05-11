The first case of a man who goes behind bars for using ChatGPT – EntornoInteligente

It may not be the first time this has happened, but what we are sure of is that it will not be the last. In Chinaa man was arrested on charges of spreading fake news on the Internet using the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.

The news was reported yesterday by the South China Morning Post, where it was reported that the man, from Gansu province in northwest China, was detained by police for allegedly using ChatGPT to generate fake news about an alleged train accident that killed nine people and spread it online. It could also be the first arrest in the country related to the use of the bot to generate false news.

As reported by the media, the police explained in a statement last Sunday that a suspect, last name Honghad been arrested for “using artificial intelligence technology to fabricate false information.”

The case first came to the attention of the cyber division of a county police office when they spotted a false article claiming that nine people had been killed in a local train accident on April 25. The article in question was published simultaneously under several dozen accounts on the Chinese blogging platform Baijiahao. The police explained that Hong circumvented Baijiahao’s restrictions on posting identical content to multiple accounts by using different versions of the same fake article, all made using ChatGPT. According to the platform’s calculations, the defendant managed to generate around 15,000 clicks.

The reason? Apparently do traffic. The suspect appears to be the owner of a company that operates multiple blog-type current affairs sites. The rigs are reportedly registered in Shenzhen, a major technology business and manufacturing hub in southern China. China.

The defendant was arrested on charges of disturbing public order. In 2013, the Chinese authorities expanded coverage of this crime to include Internet disturbances and the premeditated dissemination of false information on networks. If convicted, the charge can carry a prison sentence of 5 to 10 years.

ORIGINAL LINK: The first case of a man going behind bars for using ChatGPT (awsccs2.com)