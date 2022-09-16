Home News The first prize in the “Piave d’Argento 2022” goes to the Ossini-Zani duo
Will Massimiliano Ossini e Lino Zani the first prize in “Silver Piave” 2022, dedicated to television presenters who, with their broadcasts, have contributed to promoting the beauty of the Belluno Dolomites. On Saturday 17 September, at 6 pm in the culture room of Cortina, the television journalist Camilla Ronchi will also award the prize Dario Vergassola e Daniele Marcassarespectively second and third classified.

The first prize goes to Massimiliano Ossini and Lino Zani who on the various Rai channels have particularly distinguished themselves for the narration of the Belluno Dolomites, also achieving very high ratings thanks to the wealth of details, the quality of images and content. During “Linea Bianca”, “One morning”, “Mezzogiorno in famiglia” and “Champions are born”, the people of Belluno and their culture became protagonists.

Dario Vergassola

Second position for Dario Vergassola, who described the Belluno Dolomites with the usual irony and sagacity that made him famous to the general public, in the program “You are in a wonderful country” set in the Belluno Dolomites broadcast on Sky Arte.

Daniele Marcassa with Patrizio Roversi on a vintage Vespa

Third position for Daniele Marcassa, a conductor of the territory who, with the broadcast of Antenna3 “La Zanzega” and other national broadcasts, made unexplored corners of the Veneto known, reviving the arts and traditions of the Belluno people, starting with the culinary ones.

