The five most important revelations in the case of Nicolás Petro

3. Nicolás Petro spoke of the family role of Verónica Alcocer:

Nicolás Petro revealed that although at the beginning of his relationship with his father she had played a vital role in bringing them closer and improving their relationship, today he perceived her as “a very strong figure in the family.”

“I met Verónica when I was in my teens. She was a person who really tried to bring me closer to my dad, she tried to make my dad’s relationships with the other family members more fluid, in the best way. Before Verónica, they were almost nil. She tried. There were circumstances that could not make these family relationships fit perfectly, but that is another issue, ”she began by saying that her role has been strengthening, especially in recent years:

“I see her now with a more leading role than a few years ago. I think she has a much stronger leadership, very marked. I feel that it has also been part of all that veto towards me, of this exclusion, even, of humiliations that I have received, that Laura (Ojeda) has received and that my son ends up receiving, ”he admitted, revealing that he did not allow his current guest to be invited. partner and mother of her future son, Laura Ojeda on Antonella’s birthday something that hurt her a lot:

“It hurt a lot because Laura is pregnant with my son. This is rude to her, to me and to my son, ”he concluded by saying on this subject.

4. Nicolás Petro reveals details of his relationship with his father:

Petro’s eldest son announced that the break in the relationship with his father was one of the consequences after the president said that he did not raise him, in addition to questioning the abandonment he had by the president at the time.

“It hurts me because, regardless of all the mistakes I made, because I recognize that I made mistakes, a father should always be there,” said Nicolás Petro in an interview.

He announced that this means one of the most difficult moments of his life, assuring that some of the people closest to him turned their backs on him and that among those people is his father.

“There is my dad, family, friends, people who until today I realized wanted to use me. The moment this happened and they saw that I was no longer useful to them, they began to turn their backs on me. And not only that, but to beat their chests in social networks and private meetings. They told me. They have wanted to destroy me,” said Petro Burgos.

5. Nicolás Petro says that his father did not know anything about the illegal campaign money:

“I want the truth to be known, and, well, I want to clarify something: neither my father nor the campaign manager, Ricardo Roa, knew about the money Daysuris and I received from Santander Lopesierra and Gabriel Hilsaca.

Obviously, they did not know that part of those contributions I used for the campaign. It is important to make that clarification, but there are other circumstances,” he told the journalist Vicky Dávila, who asked the question again to confirm this answer and not leave any loose ends:

“I insist: then, your father did not know about the money of the Marlboro Man and that of the son of the ‘Turco’ Hilsaca who ended up in the campaign?”, To which Nicolás Petro replied again: “Neither my father nor the campaign manager.

However, the young politician said that he could not speak more about it because everything was being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and it was confidential information but that he hoped that justice would act in the best way and “without pressure”, so that all the information was known. TRUE.

