What happened in Australia foreshadowed it. For weeks, experts had been talking about a heavy flu epidemic after two years in which there was practically no seasonal disease, thanks also to mandatory distancing and masks for Covid. The disease is considered “Australian” precisely because it manifests itself first in that country, where it is winter when it is summer here. And the vaccines are prepared according to the type of virus that is isolated on the other side of the world.

Symptoms and treatments

In terms of symptoms, things do not change. The flu is always the same – Those who are infected have to deal with fever, pain and a dry cough. Having to deal with a virus, in the meantime we need to intervene on the symptoms. And that is to lower the fever with antipyretics and maybe take anti-inflammatories for pain. The antibiotic is only needed if the doctor assesses that a bacterial infection has also developed, to which the virus has opened the space. You have to be patient, say the pediatricians, because it takes days to heal.

Most affected

At this moment, the Higher Institute of Health also certifies, children are the most affected. And in fact in certain regions there are problems both in the emergency rooms and with family pediatricians, in many cases difficult to contact. “We are overwhelmed”, say the trade union, the Fimp.

The intersection with Covid

To make the situation complicated is the simultaneous circulation of Covid, which from the point of view of incidence is experiencing a plateau phase, with stable cases, but which is still present. Theoretically one could also take the two viruses at the same time, even if usually only one prevails inside the organism. The problem is more for the health system, which is facing two epidemics.





The soaring curve

The data from the Higher Institute of Health (published above) show that this year the flu struck earlier than usual, with the exception of “swine”, and above all that the incidence is growing enormously and risks leading to highest number of cases in recent history. Usually the peak is in January but this year it could be earlier.