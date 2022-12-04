Mourinho’s praetorians alternate relaxation and training in the heat of the Emirates. The resumption in Trigoria is set for 12 December
Between golden beaches and the warmth of their respective families, the captain and José Mourinho’s praetorians never stop thinking about Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini and Leonardo Spinazzola have decided to spend part of the twelve days of vacation granted by the Special One under the Dubai sun. Between luxury and modernity, however, the three Giallorossi have not forgotten to keep fit in view of the resumption of training scheduled for 12 December in Trigoria. For this reason they wanted to meet in a gym in the city of the Emirates, to carry out the morning training together. All of this is documented by a story published on Instagram by the Roma full-back.
Around the world
—
Pellegrini, Mancini and Spinazzola aren’t the only Roma players to have enjoyed a few relaxing days abroad. Abraham flew to the Maldives with his Leah, while Solbakken chose Mexico to pull the plug before starting the adventure in the capital. Belotti instead immersed himself for two days in the magical world of Disneyland together with his wife Giorgia and little Vittoria, before moving to Paris to visit the French capital. Volpato, after the tour in Japan, he returned to Australia for a few days while Camara wanted to surprise friends and relatives by returning to Guinea. Instead, she eloped for Kumbulla and her Greta: they too have decided to spend a few days in Dubai.
December 4, 2022 (change December 4, 2022 | 1:23 pm)
© breaking latest news