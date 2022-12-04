Between golden beaches and the warmth of their respective families, the captain and José Mourinho’s praetorians never stop thinking about Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini and Leonardo Spinazzola have decided to spend part of the twelve days of vacation granted by the Special One under the Dubai sun. Between luxury and modernity, however, the three Giallorossi have not forgotten to keep fit in view of the resumption of training scheduled for 12 December in Trigoria. For this reason they wanted to meet in a gym in the city of the Emirates, to carry out the morning training together. All of this is documented by a story published on Instagram by the Roma full-back.