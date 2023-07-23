The forceful speech with which Shakira swept the Youth Awards

Shakira’s amazing speech at the Premios Juventud

The Latin pop artist dazzled her entire audience with a particular message that alluded to her great career in music, as the mother of her beloved children and as the leader of her foundation.

“It is important to receive this recognition without sharing it with the incredible team of our barefoot foundation. This is for you too.”said the Colombian.

In addition, the pop artist revealed her position on the social reality in which we are constantly submerged. “There are realities that cannot be filtered or disguised, there are places where people who are born poor die poor, because many do not have the opportunity to receive a quality education. It is an imperfect world, but one that is constantly changing,” said the star.

The famous woman was moved and assured that this youth is willing to evolve and improve more and more, in addition, the star highlighted this new generation as “truth seekers.” She even mentioned her children Milan and Sasha who accompanied her at the grand award ceremony.

“I want my children to understand that to be a “change agent” You just have to differentiate what is right from what is wrong, believe that it is possible to change things and not let anyone tell you otherwise, and that is power” concluded the pop star.

A speech that without a doubt stole all the applause from the public that attended the great award ceremony of ‘Los Premios Juventud’ and once again the Colombian leaves the name of the country very high.