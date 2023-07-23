Renowned Photographer Alberto Clavijo Tragically Dies in Mexico City Accident

Renowned Photographer Alberto Clavijo Dies in Tragic Accident During Promotional Event in Mexico City

Mexico City mourns the untimely demise of celebrated photographer Alberto Clavijo, who passed away at the age of 32 under tragic circumstances. The news was confirmed by journalist Daniel Bisogno, who expressed his condolences to Clavijo’s family and friends.

The fatal accident occurred while Clavijo was working on a promotional event, although specific details of the incident remain undisclosed. Sources indicate that the photographer fell from the fourth floor during an action related to the presentation of an alcoholic beverage by members of the renowned RBD band, famous for the Rebelde series.

Bisogno, during his statement, emphasized the importance of security at events like this and the need for better protection of journalists. He called for stricter security measures, stressing that there should be no excuses for journalists to be in areas without warning signs or proper protection from security guards.

Relatives of Clavijo supported Bisogno’s sentiments, demanding more attention to the safety of journalists at such events. They criticized the lack of warnings and security guards at the site where the tragedy occurred. Speaking to TV Azteca, one relative said, “At these events, where attention is given to clothing and sound, more concern should be shown towards the safety of journalists. There is no excuse for Alberto to be in a place where there was no warning of danger. The site should have been protected by security guards.”

Born in Logroño, Spain, Clavijo made a name for himself in the world of photography, collaborating with renowned magazines such as Shangay. His exceptional talent compelled him to move to Mexico, where he garnered further recognition. On his Instagram profile, Clavijo showcased his exceptional skills while working with various famous personalities, including Mónica Naranjo and GH VIP’s sixth edition winner, Alyson Eckmann.

The news of Clavijo’s passing has sent shockwaves through the artistic community and his fans, who deeply lament the loss of such a promising talent. As the details surrounding the accident emerge, many are left reflecting on the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals involved in event productions.

