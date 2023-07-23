Xolos de Tijuana Struggle in Leagues Cup Opener, Falling 3-1 to Philadelphia Union

Title: Xolos de Tijuana Struggle in Leagues Cup Opener, Fall 3-1 to Philadelphia Union

Subtitle: Miguel Herrera’s team suffers setbacks and finishes the match with 9 men

In a challenging start to their Leagues Cup campaign, Xolos de Tijuana endured a 3-1 defeat against the Philadelphia Union. From the outset, the night proved to be troublesome for Miguel Herrera’s team, resulting in multiple setbacks throughout the match.

The encounter took place at Subarú Park, where Xolos de Tijuana faced numerous obstacles. Losing their starting goalkeeper, José Antonio Rodríguez, within the early minutes due to an injury, the team was left with nine men on the field. Additionally, conceding two goals before the 30th minute further complicated their situation. Nonetheless, the Xolos gradually improved as the game progressed.

Staying true to their distinctive style, the Philadelphia Union seized a significant victory to claim the top spot in Group L of the Leagues Cup. Despite the Xolos de Tijuana’s valiant efforts to compete, the opening minutes appeared evenly matched. Julián Carranza, the Xolos’ forward, demonstrated his skills early on with two promising attempts. Unfortunately, luck was not on his side during the initial moments. However, goalkeeper José Antonio Rodríguez made a remarkable double save, denying both Jesús Bueno and Carranza in rapid succession.

Philadelphia Union continued their offensive play, with Jack McGlynn threatening Rodríguez’s goal at the seventh minute. Once again, the Mexican goalkeeper successfully thwarted the scoring opportunity, maintaining a goalless draw.

It was only in the 8th minute that Xolos de Tijuana managed a response, as Carlos González received the ball and took a low shot. Nevertheless, André Blake, the Philadelphia Union goalkeeper, made an excellent save, denying their rivals’ chance to take the lead.

However, at the 17th minute, José Andrés Martínez unleashed a long shot that found its way to Carranza. Displaying exceptional speed, the Xolos’ forward was fouled inside the penalty area by Nicolás Díaz, resulting from a push by the Chilean defender.

Following the foul, a penalty was awarded, and Díaz was subsequently sent off, effectively ruining an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Daniel Gazdag stepped up to the spot at the 18th minute and converted the penalty kick, putting the Philadelphia Union ahead with a 1-0 lead.

The Philadelphia Union continued to dominate, nearly extending their advantage. At the 22nd minute, Bueno’s shot was saved by Rodríguez, but Carranza hit the crossbar with the rebound, failing to find the back of the net.

Carranza eventually found redemption at the 26th minute. A rebound from Pedro Alexis Canelo fell to his feet, and he capitalized on the chance, making it 2-0 for the Philadelphia Union. Initially, the goal was disallowed for offside, but after a VAR review, it was deemed valid.

Gradually adjusting after a turbulent start, Xolos de Tijuana fought back, with Diego Barbosa attempting to score at the 37th minute. However, Blake’s deflection ensured the lead remained intact for the Philadelphia Union.

The second half saw Xolos wasting no time as Charlie González capitalized on a ball in the 46th minute. The opportunity arose from a skillful play initiated by Francisco Contreras from the left flank, narrowing the gap for Xolos de Tijuana.

In an attempt to further ignite a comeback, Olivier Mbaizo fouled Canelo in the box, resulting in a penalty at the 48th minute. VAR confirmed the decision at the 49th minute, offering Xolos more hope. However, González failed to convert the penalty, denying his team a chance to level the score at 51′.

Struggling to regain control, Xolos suffered another blow as Kevin Balanta received a red card in the 56th minute for a foul on Mikael Uhre, thus reducing their side to only nine players.

Further misfortune befell Xolos when Rodríguez, who had previously made several key saves, was stretchered off in the 67th minute. Jesús Corona, another goalkeeper, replaced him.

Carranza sealed the victory for the Philadelphia Union at the 71st minute, scoring his second goal of the match. Following a pass from Bueno inside the penalty area, he triumphed over Xolos de Tijuana’s attempts to solidify their defense.

Despite a valiant effort from Xolos de Tijuana, they were unable to overcome the setbacks they faced, resulting in a 3-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union. The Leagues Cup journey begins with disappointment for Miguel Herrera’s team, who must regroup and focus on their upcoming matches.

