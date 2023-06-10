The four children lost in the Guaviare jungle were found alive

Sources from the Military Forces confirmed to W Radio that this Friday the indigenous children lost in the Guaviare jungle were found. The minors are alive.

The minors had been missing since May 1 when the aircraft in which they were traveling suffered an accident that left three people dead.



According to the first information, a Black Hawk rescue helicopter is extracting them from the area where they were found.

On May 18, from the Civil Aeronautics it was reported that the specialized teams and authorities managed to recover the three adult bodies that lost their lives in the tragic accident in Caquetá of the Cessna 206 aircraft registration HK2803.



The bodies were identified as Hernando Murcia Morales who was the pilot, Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia and Herman Mendoza Hernández, relatives of the four children. wradius

Related