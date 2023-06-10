Simone Inzaghi (Inter): “We will fight inch by inch”

While many believe that the midfield battle could be decisive on Saturday, the Inter coach believes that the mentality of his players will be more important. “I think the legs, the head and the heart will be more important than anythinghe assured. The legs will be used to run, the head to be lucid and the heart to find the energy that we do not think we have at certain times. We will try to play one of those matches which must be played in the final. »