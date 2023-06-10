Simone Inzaghi (Inter): “We will fight inch by inch”

Manchester City, who are aiming for a treble after winning their fifth Premier League title in six years and the FA Cup, are the big favorites in this encounter. However, Simone Inzaghi’s team remains on a good end to the season, with no less than 11 victories in its last 12 matches, in all competitions. Although the Italian qualifies City as the strongest team in the world, he remains convinced that his players can create a surprise.
“We know we have a huge opportunity to write football history”said the technician at a press conference. We know it will be very difficult, but we will try. Our key word is solidarity. Tomorrow we will play our 57th game of the season, it has been a very long journey with difficult times. It is in these moments that we have grown the most. We have moved forward together this season and that is what brought us here to Istanbul. And together we will try to win on Saturday. »
Inzaghi admitted that time had passed very quickly since the club’s qualification for the final and that the team had not yet necessarily realized the significance of their performances in the competition. “The last few weeks we had little time to think about the Champions League final, we had the Italian Cup final which was close to our hearts. Only now do we understand what we have accomplished. Tomorrow we will fight on the pitch, inch by inch, to achieve victory. »
While many believe that the midfield battle could be decisive on Saturday, the Inter coach believes that the mentality of his players will be more important. “I think the legs, the head and the heart will be more important than anythinghe assured. The legs will be used to run, the head to be lucid and the heart to find the energy that we do not think we have at certain times. We will try to play one of those matches which must be played in the final. »