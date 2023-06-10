The four children receive assistance in Bogotá

In an exciting and hopeful denouement, the Mucutuy brothers, who had been missing in the jungle, finally arrived in Bogotá early Saturday morning.

At 12:38 am, they arrived at the Military Transport Air Command (Catam), where several ambulances were waiting for them to take them to the Military Hospital and verify their state of health, ensuring that their rights had not been violated.

After being rescued from the jungle, the children were taken to San José del Guaviare and from there they left for Bogotá in an Air Force ambulance plane, accompanied by one of their grandparents and their father. During the flight, a team of pediatricians provided them with medical attention, offering them hydration and all the necessary care.

The plane was quickly adapted in San José del Guaviare to provide them with first aid. “I’m going to put this on you to listen to your heart and lungs,” a soldier told one of the children, demonstrating the commitment and dedication of medical and military personnel in this rescue operation.

Finally, the four indigenous children arrived in Bogotá, as reported by Defense Minister Iván Velásquez. They were taken by ambulance to the Military Hospital, where they are under constant observation by specialists in a children’s ward. Next to them are their relatives, grandparents and father.

He hopes that in the next few hours a medical report will be provided on the state of health of the minors, who are receiving the necessary care from specialists.

This successful rescue has generated great relief and joy across the country. Colombian society joins in solidarity with the Mucutuy family, hoping for their speedy recovery and giving them all the necessary support in this process.