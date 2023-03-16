Sudani Net:

The General Intelligence Service continued its participation in the weekly campaign to clean the state, which was initiated by the governor with the support of the Sovereign Council and the Federal Ministers Council.

Today, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 AD, the agency participated with a large number of individuals, vehicles, and vehicles in Sharq Al-Nil locality.

The Executive Director of Sharq El Nile Locality praised the participation of the General Intelligence Service in the weekly cleaning campaign, and added, “We will make optimal use of this campaign in all local units.

For his part, the head of the local maritime security department, Major General Amn Abdel Qader Muhammad Ali, confirmed that the agency participates in these weekly campaigns to contribute to the transfer of waste from within neighborhoods and public places to safe collection places, to promote urban behavior, mobilize motivation and maintain cleanliness.

Major General Abdul Qadir expressed his hope that the initiative of the governor of Khartoum state would be the beginning of the promotion, development and cleanliness of the state to become in the ranks of world capitals.

The Director General of a local cleaning authority east of the Nile appreciated the participation of the intelligence service in the local cleaning campaign, pointing to the participation of large sectors of society in the campaign, which he indicated contributed to improving the general appearance of the local streets and neighborhoods.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)