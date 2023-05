On Monday there may be heavy rain, gusts and hail in some areas in Baden-Württemberg. (icon picture) Photo: dpa/Nicolas Armer

After the thunderstorms on Sunday, the German weather service also warns of heavy rain, gusts and hail for Monday. Read here where it can get uncomfortable from the afternoon.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has warned of severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusts and hail. The areas that were particularly affected on Monday afternoon were the administrative districts of Karlsruhe, Freiburg and Tübingen, the DWD said as official stormwarning with.

Streams and rivers could burst their banks

Lightning strikes are life-threatening, the meteorologists reported. Trees could be uprooted and roofs damaged. In addition, streams and rivers could locally overflow their banks. Citizens were asked to be careful and not to be outdoors if possible.

Thunderstorms are still possible on the night of Tuesday and Tuesday, especially in the south and south-east of the country.

Stormy rain and thunderstorms had already caused damage in several counties in the country on Sunday and provided for numerous missions.