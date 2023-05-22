Capital-forming benefits: Shares until repayment – like state and job support

EIt sounds pretty cloudy: “Future Financing Act”. Finance and justice ministers presented a draft for this in mid-April. It is intended to facilitate investments in Germany and strengthen employee participation. But in one paragraph it also contains a regulation that should make savers sit up and take notice. Because that would decisively reform the capital-forming benefits. Far more people would receive state support, and this would be significantly higher.

WELT shows how the state and employers support you in building wealth – and why you should not miss this opportunity.