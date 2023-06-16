The goal of the team in the Copa América is to be champions: Néstor Lorenzo

Néstor Lorenzo spoke to the media present in the city of Valencia, who are waiting for the Colombian National Team’s match against Iraq, on June 16 at the Mestalla stadium. There, the Argentine coach, who completed his first year in charge of the Cafetero team, referred to the absent players who deserved a call in the current call-up and the main objective in the 2024 Copa América.

The coach of Argentine nationality highlighted the effort of the players who must interrupt their vacations to attend the concentration of the National Team. This will be the last work cycle prior to the Qualifiers that will define the clubs qualified for the 2026 World Cup. However, there is a closer and even more ambitious goal, that of being champions of the 2024 Copa América:

“The idea continues to affirm the ties of the group. It wasn’t two weeks because some players arrived yesterday. But it is a stage of the year in which it is difficult, because the tournaments ended many days ago and the players make a great effort to return in the middle of their vacations and this date becomes complicated. We have seen an insurmountable attitude on their part and concepts are being assimilated individually and in groups. And with a clear objective, to qualify for the next World Cup and have a good Copa América. win it. Of course. The goal is to win every game. What we propose is to play to win”.

Another of the issues that were asked at the press conference was the absence of players with a good presence in their clubs, such as Julián Quiñones, from Atlas de México, and Jhon Córdoba, from FK Krasnodar, who are also the Colombian players with the most goals in the 2022-2023 season. Lorenzo ruled out any type of veto and asked them to be patient while waiting for the opportunity.

I don’t like to talk about proper names. In the selection spectrum there are more than 60 players that we follow. We are watching them, of course. But it is difficult to come and no one is excluded. The door is always open to everyone. Now many new ones came and if they hadn’t come, they would surely ask for someone”.

According to information from the Telediario de México portal, Quiñones traveled to the Mexican capital to attend an appointment with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which generated speculation regarding the choice of the player for representing the colors of El Tri, to get to the orders from Diego Cocca.

Lastly, Néstor Lorenzo was questioned about the differences between the process held by José Néstor Pékerman, where he was an assistant, and his own. The technical director avoided controversy by highlighting the achievements and not delving into the difficulties that were experienced

“I am not going to criticize José’s time. We made a great group. Now as a leader I will have to look at things. Colombian soccer teachers know that we are involved in enhancing the competition of our soccer, but I don’t want to compare the processes”.

Néstor Lorenzo celebrates one year in charge of the Colombian National Team: this is his balance

On June 4, Lorenzo was made official by the most important soccer entity in the country, but it was June 14, in 2022, when he was presented to the media at the sports venue in the city of Bogotá. Since then, 365 days have passed and the Argentine national coach maintains a positive record without defeats and has given the opportunity to young players with a great moment in the season.

Since then he has led six games with a balance of four wins and two draws. There have been 54 players called up for the friendly matches and his next challenge will be against Iraq in Spain on June 16 and against Germany in Gelsenkirchen on June 20. with Infobae

