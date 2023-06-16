Nottingham Open 2023: Jodie Burrage beats Magdalena Frech in quarter-final

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre Dates: 12-18 June Coverage: Live coverage daily on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

Britain’s Jodie Burrage reached the first WTA Tour semi-final of her career with a superb victory over Poland’s Magdalena Frech at the Nottingham Open.

Burrage, 24, beat the world number 77 6-2 3-6 7-5 to continue the excellent tournament for British players.

Harriet Dart plays British number one Katie Boulter on Friday, with Heather Watson also in quarter-final action.

Andy Murray and 22-year-old George Loffhagen are in the quarter-finals of the men’s competition.

Burrage, 131st in the world, was in fine form in the opening set, breaking her opponent’s serve in the fifth and seventh games.

However, Frech, who beat eighth seed Lin Zhu of China in the last 16 and British qualifier Sonay Kartal in the opening round, fought back well.

Burrage saved four break points in the second game of set two, but could not hold her serve later on as Frech forced a deciding set.

The Briton failed to take two match points in the 10th game of the third set, but sealed the victory two games later.

“This week has given me so much confidence, especially not playing so much with the injuries I have had,” she said.

“To make my first semi-final of a WTA, the confidence it will give me is massive and I will take that into the next tournament.

“It was a really tough match, I’m feeling it a little bit. I would rather like to stop playing three-set matches but if it gets me the win I have to grind through it.”

Burrage will play either American Elizabeth Mandlik or France’s Alize Cornet, who beat top seed Maria Sakkari on Wednesday, in the semi-finals.

Victories for Boulter, Dart and Burrage on Thursday, following Watson’s last-16 success on Wednesday, meant four British women had reached the quarter-finals of the same WTA Tour event for the first time.