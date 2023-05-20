Home » The goal with which Yerry Mina rescues, for the moment, Everton
The goal with which Yerry Mina rescues, for the moment, Everton

The goal with which Yerry Mina rescues, for the moment, Everton

A goal by Colombian Yerry Mina in the 100th minute gave an agonizing draw at the Molineux Stadium against Wolverhampton against Everton (1-1), which provisionally leaves the relegation zone of the Premier, with one day to go until the end of the season. the season.

The goal from the South American center-back, desperately set up as a striker, revived Sam Dyche’s team, which had been trailing since minute 34, when the Korean Hee-Chan Hwan finished off a counterattack started by the Spanish Adama Traore that ended with a shot that the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford deflected and that the Asian soccer player collected in a timely manner to score.

