The goal with which Yerry Mina rescues, for the moment, Everton

A goal by Colombian Yerry Mina in the 100th minute gave an agonizing draw at the Molineux Stadium against Wolverhampton against Everton (1-1), which provisionally leaves the relegation zone of the Premier, with one day to go until the end of the season. the season.

The goal from the South American center-back, desperately set up as a striker, revived Sam Dyche’s team, which had been trailing since minute 34, when the Korean Hee-Chan Hwan finished off a counterattack started by the Spanish Adama Traore that ended with a shot that the goalkeeper Jordan Pickford deflected and that the Asian soccer player collected in a timely manner to score.