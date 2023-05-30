Home » The Goma garrison military court gives itself seven days to try 40 defendants accused of several criminal offenses
Forty people accused by the Goma garrison military prosecutor’s office for alleged criminal acts including the rape of a minor, assassinations, murders, participation in insurrectionary movements, illegal possession of weapons and other effects of war, have been appearing in court since Saturday May 27. military garrison in Goma (North Kivu).

Forty-one cases will be processed for seven days by this court divided into two fairground chambers in Sake in the Kamuronza group, in the Bahunde chiefdom, Masisi territory.

These hearings are the result of the request for support sent by the President of the Military Garrison Court (TMG) of Goma since 2020 to MONUSCO.

The UN mission in the DRC thus provides logistical and financial support through its justice support section.

According to the sources of this section, the objective of these hearings is to support the judicial authorities in the fight against impunity for serious crimes.

These hearings should also allow a large number of detainees in prolonged preventive detention for more than three years to be tried within a reasonable time and will also make it possible to render justice and reparation to the victims of the crimes committed.

On the other hand, a project to support the criminal chain of civil and military courts in the small North with funding from MONUSCO was launched last week with the main objectives of the fight against impunity, prevention of irregular detentions due to abuses committed by a few OPJs, crooked magistrates, secretaries of public prosecutor’s offices, clerks and bailiffs.

