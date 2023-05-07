Home » The government decrees a national mourning on Monday, May 08
176 dead, 57 internal injuries at Ihusi General Hospital, at least 100 missing, terraced village streets and several other damages materials. This is the provisional toll of the torrential rain floods that hit the Bushushu and Nyamukubi villages, territory of Kalehe in the province of South Kivu, after the passage of a team from the provincial government instead of the drama.

To this end, a one-day national mourning was decreed throughout the national territory by the Head of State Félix Tshisekedi during the 97th meeting of the Council of Ministers on Friday May 05, 2023 at the Cité de l’ African Union in Kinshasa.

It will be observed this Monday, May 8 and the flags will be at half mast.

Meanwhile, other local sources speak of more than two hundred dead, several missing and damaged houses.

The government is called upon to assist the population urgently.

Jules Ninda

