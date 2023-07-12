The green gold forests of Garhi Habibullah reached the brink of destruction

Thursday, July 13, 2023, 2:37 am

Mansehra (Representative Ummat) Police station Garhi Habibullah limits, Green Gold forests of Daban area reached the brink of destruction. It was revealed that local timber smugglers were issued forest cutting permits on fake permits at high prices. The local people were charged with crime. Threats of serious consequences, including murder, kidnapping, on identification. A strong public demand for high-level departmental and legal action against the influential local timber mafia smugglers, including the black sheep of the Forest Department. While giving a briefing, he said that for a long time, the process of cutting down the precious trees of the beautiful green gold forests of the area has been on the rise. On the other hand, with the alleged blessing of Babu Murtaza, a senior official of the Forest Department, it has been revealed that a number of alleged timber smugglers mafia, including a local timber smuggler named Babar, have been issued permits for cutting valuable trees. According to reports of the cutting of valuable trees from the beautiful forests of the Daban area under the auspices of the said corrupt senior forest staff Babu Murtaza, the dutiful and patriotic people of the local population were killed by the corrupt senior forest staff Babu Murtaza and the local timber mafia Babar etc. , serious consequences including kidnapping are being threatened. When the videos and photos of the cutting of valuable trees and cutting on local secret machines etc. came out, there was a furor. On which Syed Aslam Hussain Shah, Senior Range Officer of the Forest Department, taking immediate departmental action, has issued orders to cancel all the permits of the corrupt timber mafia. And at the same time, in the light of evidence and evidence, immediate departmental and legal action has been taken against the timber smuggler mafia and their facilitators, who are responsible for the destruction of the beautiful green gold forests of Daban area, including the black sheep hidden in the forest department. On the other hand, the dignitaries of the Daban region have asked the responsible law enforcement agencies including the Forest Department and Police Station Garhi Habibullah to point out the national crime to the dutiful patriotic local people on behalf of the timber mafia and the black sheep hidden in the Forest Department. But there has been a strong public demand for immediate departmental and legal disciplinary action against corrupt forest department employee Babu Murtaza and criminal timber mafia members Babar and others who have threatened serious consequences. More revelations are expected soon regarding the area’s sub-forestry issue.

