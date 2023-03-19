Home News The Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department held a party committee (enlarged) meeting to convey the study of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions_Southern Net
News

The Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department held a party committee (enlarged) meeting to convey the study of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions_Southern Net

　　Southern News (Reporter/Li Runfang correspondent/Guangdong Public Propaganda)3moon17DayDownnoon,The Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department held a party committee (expanded) meetingto convey the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the spirit of the National Two Sessionsas well asThe enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, the provincial cadre meeting and the provincial government party group meetingSpiritto study and implement the opinions.Wang Zhizhong, Vice Governor, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Provincial Public Security Department, presided overMeeting and speaking.

　　Meetingpointed outthis time the nationaltwo sessionsIt is an important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The meeting deliberated and passed various reports and proposals, and elected a new leadership of state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. General Secretary Xi Jinping was unanimously elected President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, fully reflecting the common aspiration of the entire Party, the military and the people of all ethnic groups in the country.General Secretary in the countrytwo sessionsperiod4He delivered an important speech for the first time, deeply analyzed the international and domestic situation, and put forward clear requirements for high-quality development, the development of the private economy, adhering to the supremacy of the people, and overall development and security.usDoing a good job in the current and future work further pointed out the directionIt is necessary to earnestly study and understand, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee.

　　The meeting emphasized thatStudy, publicize and implement the important speeches of the general secretary and the nationaltwo sessionsSpirituality is an important political task at present and in the future.The public security organs must follow the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee, the provincial government and the Ministry of Public Security, and carry out the study and propaganda throughout the country.two sessionsThe spirit is combined with the spirit of the Party’s 20th National Congress, the spirit of the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee and the spirit of the Second Plenary Session, carefully organized and carefully arranged,Work hard in learning, training, publicity, research, etc.,Grasp the implementation

　　meeting request,It is necessary to comprehensively benchmark the important speeches of the General Secretary and the nationaltwo sessionsSpirit,Promote the implementation of variousPublic security work.We must unswervingly serve high-quality developmentfocusdual zoneAnd the construction of three major platforms, high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement, the manufacturing industry,High-quality development project of thousands of villages in hundreds of counties and townsGreen Beauty Guangdong ecological construction and other major deployments, study and introduce more convenient service measures for the people and enterprises, and better meet the needs of development and the expectations of the peopleSeverely crack down on various economic crimes in accordance with the lawFood and drug awareness crime, and earnestly maintain the order of the market economy.Unswervingly maintain security and stabilityResolutely implement the overall national security concept, continue to deepen the anti-subversion, anti-infiltration, anti-terrorism and anti-separatist struggle, and fully defend political securityStrictly crack down on serious violent crimes and telecommunications and network fraud, and go all out to investigate and handle small cases of people’s livelihood, resolutely safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property, and maintain smooth and safe road traffic.Unswervingly promote police reformIn-depth promotion of online and offline combined operations,Peace HallThe construction and application of mailboxes, the promotion and application of Yueju Code, the establishment of five-star police stations, and the pilot work of comprehensive reform of public security.We must unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict control of the party and the policecatch upvariousIron rules and prohibitions are implemented, and a high-quality and excellent public security iron army is forged in an all-round way.

