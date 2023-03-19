CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

21:58 Woman of the match undoubtedly Daniela Jenscht, who dominated the duel with Stefania Constantini. The plays of the German skip are perfect and illuminating.

END OF THE GAME: ITALY 4 – GERMANY 7

21:55 A point for Italy in the last end. It ends here.

21:55 Jentsch’s double rejection is very punctual. Germany wins.

21:53 There are 4 blue stones at home, but a solid failure is enough for the perfect Daniela Jentsch to close the accounts.

21:50 The blues are aggressive in this tenth end. There are two Italian point stones with three plays for each team left.

21:46 Last end. Germany which can administer a substantial advantage.

21:42 The German skip is drawing curling. Here comes the seventh point for Germany, which now has the match in hand.

21:39 Double rejected by an irrepressible Daniela Jentsch…

21:37 Emira Abbes cleans the points area, now occupied only by an Italian stone.

9:35 PM Romei sets up a couple of guards as we approach the middle of the ninth end.

21:33 The penultimate end starts. We must dare.

21:30 Pity. The magic fails Stefania Constantini. There’s only a little point for the blues, who chase after 8 ends on a score of 3-6.

21:28 Also double by an unstoppable Daniela Jentsch. Last shot for Stefania, we can still shorten the distances.

21:25 Double by Constantini! Now it’s time to get back into this match!

21:21 Two stones on each side at the conclusion of the eighth end. At the moment I’m aiming for Italy, which also has two guards for protection. But beware of the highly inspired Daniela Jentsch.

21:18 Error by Abbes, who miscalculates the shot by removing one of his stones from the house. Come on girls!

21:15 Angela Romei takes the chair, who with two rejections creates a favorable situation for the Azzurri in the middle of the eighth end.

21:11 Germany who with Lena Kapp places a guard with the third stone.

21:07 We continue with the eighth end. Last chance for a comeback for Italy.

21:04 It’s going badly. Daniela Jentsch is dominating the duel with Stefania Constantini. Two more points for Germany and second consecutive stolen hand. Three ends from the end Germany 6 Italy 2.

20:59 Two stones per team at the end of the seventh end. Emira Abbes bowls anything but we have one bluestone in point so far. Come on Stephanie!

20:56 Double by Lena Kapp. The Germans are doing everything.

20:54 Good play by Angela Romei, who wipes out the opposing guard.

20:50 Analena Jentsch and Giulia Zardini Lacedelli place the first stones at home.

20:47 The seventh end starts. Italy must react.

20:44 Excellent play by Daniela Jentsch, who removes the Italian stone at the point, also managing to obstruct Constantini’s maneuver. In fact, the blue can do nothing to avoid the German fourth point and the stolen hand. At the end of the sixth end Germany-Italy 4-2.

20:42 Heart of the house full of stone, but with Italy at the point. The last two more than decisive stones. Forbidden to make mistakes.

20:39 Daniela Jentsch’s play is much less precise. Come on Stephanie now!

20:38 Very good Marta Lo Deserto, who leans on one of the two German point stones, managing to push the other away as well.

20:36 Three stones for each team at the end of this delicate sixth end. Delicate situation for Italy, which has to unravel the skein of two stone opponents at home, and a guard to protect.

20:33 Reassured by the advantage, the Teutonics try to attack to try to steal the hand.

20:30 Giulia Zardini Lacedelli sweeps away the opposing guard.

20:28 The sixth end is underway, with Germany immediately placing a guard.

20:24 Halfway through the race, Italy chases. There is a need for greater precision and the best Stefania Constantini.

20:20 Daniela Jentsch wins the duel with Constantini. The blue misses the measurements of the last stone, and Germany gets two points. After 5 end Germany 3 Italy 2.

20:16 Great play by Emira Abbes, which sweeps away two Italian stones. It’s Stefania Constantin’s turn. There are currently no stones in the house.

20:13 4 stones on each side at the closure of the fifth end. Situation for now favorable to the Azzurri, with one point and one point guard.

20:09 The fifth end begins and there is the mistake of analena Jentsch. The German goes long with her first stone.

8:05 PM That’s good. Constantini cleans the house by inserting our last point stone and Daniela Jentsch just fails. Italy remains on 2-1 after 4 ends,

20:01 Three stones on each side at the end of the fourth end. Hit-roll by Emira Abbes that gets rid of the Italian stone in the house. Now there are two German ones on point.

19:59 Intelligent rejection by Marta Lo Deserto, who sweeps away the German stone with two well-placed Italian guards.

19:57 Series of rejected and counter rejected.

19:54 We continue with the fourth end. So far no stolen hands.

19:51 YES! Point for Italy. Daniela Jentsch places another guard, but Stefania Constantini is very precise in eluding her and playing the so-called “promotion”, pushing the blue stone to the point. End of the third end: Italy-Germany 2-1.

19:47 Blows away a German Constantini guard. A stone is missing on each side and anything can happen in this end.

19:44 Excellent play by Marta Lo Deserto, who accurately places the blue stone on the two opponents in the heart of a very crowded house.

19:42 Very complicated situation, with Emira Abbes placing the fourth stone in points for Germany.

19:38 In the middle of the third end, the Germans try an aggressive tactic by placing three stones in the points area.

19:35 The third end begins and the first guards are seen.

19:31 Unfortunately, the point of the German draw arrives, with Daniela Jentsch rejecting the Italian stone and unlocking the score in Germany. End of the second end: Italy-Germany 1-1.

19:28 It’s time for Stefania Constantini. Our champion tries to harness the opponents.

19:25 4 stones per team at the conclusion of the end. Lena Kapp rejects the stones placed in the center by Angela Romei, keeping the German one in the point area.

19:23 The second end is underway. There is currently a German Stone in the house.

19:19 Hit-roll by Daniela Jentsch who does not place the German stone in the point area. For Stefania Constantini it is easy to place the first Italian point. The first end ends: Italy-Germany 1-0.

19:16 Two stones at the end of the first end, with an Italian stone at the point.

19:15 Azzurri who can limit themselves to failing for now.

19:13 Lena Kapp’s mistake, with Romei placing the second stone in the points for Italy when there are five stones left for each team.

19:08 The first end is underway, Italy in hand.

START THE MATCH

19:03 Three other matches are being played at the same time, namely Canada-Norway, Japan-Scotland, and Turkey-Switzerland.

18:59 Azzurre who respond with Stefania Constantini (skip), Marta Lo Deserto, Angela Romei, Giulia Zardini Lacedelli, and Camilla Gilberti (reserve).

18:55 We are approaching the start of the match. Germany fielding Daniela Jentsch (skip), Emira Abbes, Lena Kapp, analena Jentsch, and Pia-Lisa Schoel (reserve).

18:51 Ranking that slowly begins to emerge with Switzerland in the lead with full points after three meetings. Italy which has the possibility of reaching the Swiss leaders of the round robin, while Germany is at the altitude of one victory and one defeat after two appearances.

18:47 Good evening and welcome back to the LIVE LIVE written by Italia-Giornata. The blues are back on the Swedish ice after having convinced in the first two outings.

