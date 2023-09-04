The Heir of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Seeks to Delay Extradition to the United States

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s son, Ovidio Guzmán López, is seeking to delay his extradition to the United States after his recent arrest and subsequent release in Mexico. The arrest of Ovidio in October 2019, dubbed “Culiacanazo,” was part of a mission to apprehend the leaders of “Los Chapitos,” a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel led by the sons of El Chapo. The operation was successful in capturing Ovidio, but due to violent riots initiated by Los Chapitos, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered his release on the same day.

However, a recent letter from Patrick J. Lechleitner, deputy director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), revealed that Ovidio’s capture had been part of an intelligence operation known as “Operation Paisano.” The operation not only led to Ovidio’s arrest but also aided in the capture of his father, El Chapo, in 2016. Lechleitner praised the success of Operation Paisano in degrading the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel.

While reports from the Mexican Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) did not originally indicate the collaboration of US authorities in Ovidio’s first capture, Lechleitner’s letter confirmed the involvement of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division. The US authorities collaborated with Mexican officials in Ovidio’s arrest in October 2019. However, the release of Ovidio due to the violence caused by Los Chapitos highlighted the increasing influence and power of the faction within organized crime.

Following the failed capture, the HSI Special Operations Unit, along with the DEA Special Operations Division, made the decision to apprehend the Chapitos. This decision resulted in Ovidio’s second arrest on January 5, 2023, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Though Mexican authorities claim that only elements of the Army and National Guard were involved, the HSI office also played a role.

Currently, Ovidio Guzmán is fighting against his extradition to the United States. He faces charges in the District of Columbia for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, specifically conspiracy to distribute large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Ovidio’s legal battle to delay his extradition has begun, as he seeks to avoid facing trial in the United States.