8
- High-quality development of civil affairs, benefiting the people’s livelihood and warming the hearts of the people-General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech when he participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation aroused enthusiastic responses in the field of civil affairs-Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China
- Firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development–The National Two Sessions in 2023–People’s Daily Online People’s Daily Online
- Summary of Chinese financial media reports: Xi Jinping: Firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development Wall Street Journal
- Xi Jinping’s visit to the Jiangsu delegation of the National People’s Congress emphasizes technological innovation and manufacturing upgrading RFI – Radio France Internationale
- [CCTV Quick Review]Firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development–Current Politics–People’s Daily Online politics.people.com.cn
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Hengqin joins hands with Macau to raise the pole power level of Macao and Zhuhai Qianhai formulates new regulations to support Hong Kong's expansion of development space_cooperation area