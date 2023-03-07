Bio, boom of natural cosmetics in supermarkets

Bio, a market that in Italy is worth 5 billion euros. The sector ended 2022 with an increase of around 400 million on the previous year and more than double (+116%) on 2013. This was revealed by the latest report BioBank.

As far as the channels of the traditional retail (pharmacies, herbalists and e-commerce) represent a turnover growing by 196% (from 620 million to 1.8 billion euros), the Bio in Italy it was mainly driven by large-scale retail trade (supermarkets) which saw sales grow by 263%, reaching a value of 2.3 billion euros.

In detail, the large-scale distribution is booming organic cosmetics: in 2021 there are 15 mass market chains that market certified natural or organic cosmetics (in 2017 there were eight) for a total of 665 references (135 four years earlier) and an average of 44 per chain (but Dm is the first with 419 ). The baby segment is also well attended, with 11 chains offering natural products for the care of the little ones.

