Home World Usa, Mike Pence requests blocking of January 6 subpoena
World

Usa, Mike Pence requests blocking of January 6 subpoena

by admin
Usa, Mike Pence requests blocking of January 6 subpoena

Former Vice President Mike Pence has asked the American judiciary to block the subpoena issued against him for a deposition before the grand jury on January 6th. The US media report it. Pence had already said in recent weeks that he would oppose the mandate, going so far as to declare that he would go as far as the Supreme Court in case of need. Pence had let it be known that he intended to resist the subpoena, arguing it was “unconstitutional and unprecedented.” His legal team filed the motion Friday night, the same day that former President Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a judge to stop Pence from speaking to the grand jury about some matters covered by executive privilege.

See also  Covid, North Korea admits: infections and victims are on the rise

You may also like

Biden has the tools to deter Netanyahu, he...

Aleksandar Mitrović played 200 games for Fulham |...

Iran, former premier Mousavi against the regime: “We...

KK Crvena zvezda in crisis | Sports

St. Benedict stabs his ex-wife’s friend and flees

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 07 March...

Holy See at Human Rights Council: May all...

here is the program for the week

Footage of the engine catching fire and the...

Rufus T. Firefly, breaking latest news of his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy