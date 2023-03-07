Former Vice President Mike Pence has asked the American judiciary to block the subpoena issued against him for a deposition before the grand jury on January 6th. The US media report it. Pence had already said in recent weeks that he would oppose the mandate, going so far as to declare that he would go as far as the Supreme Court in case of need. Pence had let it be known that he intended to resist the subpoena, arguing it was “unconstitutional and unprecedented.” His legal team filed the motion Friday night, the same day that former President Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a judge to stop Pence from speaking to the grand jury about some matters covered by executive privilege.