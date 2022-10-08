During the National Day holiday this year, the tourism around Chengdu has a strong momentum. Yesterday, the reporter learned from the Qingcheng Mountain-Dujiangyan Scenic Spot that as of 10:00 on the 7th, the scenic spot had received nearly 120,000 tourists, ranking first in the province’s 5A-level scenic spots.

It is understood that during the National Day Golden Week, Mount Qingcheng-Dujiangyan Scenic Spot specially planned and carried out the theme activity of “Celebrating the Motherland’s Birthday, Innovating Cultural Tourism Kinetic Energy” to create a happy and peaceful National Day festival atmosphere for the majority of tourists. At the same time, supporting preferential policies, online and offline themes The event set off a boom in National Day travel.

On the eve of the National Day, Mount Qingcheng-Dujiangyan Scenic Spot has launched a series of preferential policies of “Huiyou Golden Autumn”. This preferential policy includes “10,000 tickets for free”, “Buy one ticket for scenic spots and enjoy 50% off” for tourists from across the country, and tourists from Chongqing There are many discounts such as “buy one get one free for scenic spot tickets”, annual card for two more months and so on. Once the policy was released, it was enthusiastically sought after by the majority of tourists, and the number of scenic spot ticket reservations increased steadily, which played a role in promoting the consumption of the city’s tourism market and accelerating the recovery of the city’s tourism economy.

During the National Day, the scenic spot held a variety of activities, including “Welcome to the Party’s 20 themed punch cards”, “Culture and tourism new scene Qingxi Menghua Tour”, “Tea Horse Ancient Road Mule Ringtones”, “Previous Xianyuan Yayun Qingcheng” ” and other new scenarios of cultural tourism immersive consumption. Among them, Chinese music performances, hand-made pottery, flower arrangement and tea, ancient scene interpretation and other activities held in the scenic spot are deeply loved by tourists because of the rich traditional Chinese culture and high participation.

In addition, the scenic spot broadcasted the “Yunyou Qingcheng Mountain – Dujiangyan” event on the Internet for 7 consecutive days through the official WeChat public account platform, and specially invited Quyi actor Wang Lei (Wang Ermang), tourism expert Ning Ning and the scenic spot’s gold medal guide to “cloud”. Explain the natural scenery, human history, etc. of the scenic spot to online tourists, interact with the majority of netizens online, and send holiday blessings to each other. According to statistics, the live broadcast attracted more than 300,000 netizens to watch online. The scenic spot has also successively shot high-quality publicity short videos such as “Prosperous National Music Celebrating the National Day”, “Qingcheng Mountain Rhythm · Beside the Running Water”, “Qingcheng Mountain Rhyme · In the Woods”, “Same Journey with the Road”, etc. The videos have accumulated more than 1 million views on the whole network. .