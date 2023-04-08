Always suggestive and heartfelt traditional Holy Saturday procession which winds its way through the streets of the historic center of Vastowith the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows with the martyred body of Jesus.

The procession moved out of the Church of the Addoloratawith the participation of Vasto brotherhoodsfrom the women dressed in mourning and of Schola Cantorum “Antonio Zaccardi”directed by the master Louis DiTullio.

The statue carried in procession, woodenwas created by the Neapolitan artist James Columbus.

Photo by Andrew Marino