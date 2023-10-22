The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Marks Fifth Anniversary with Increased Traffic Volume

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary with Increase in Traffic Volume

Next Tuesday, October 24, marks the fifth anniversary of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, a significant cross-border land passage connecting Hong Kong, Zhuhai, and Macao. The bridge has played a vital role in promoting connections between people in the Greater Bay Area, and it continues to prove its worth as the average daily traffic volume in September was higher than before the epidemic.

Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Lam Sai-hung, shared this notable information in a blog published on the official website last Saturday (21st). Lam Sai-hsiung highlighted that the bridge, which officially opened in October 2018, has been a game-changer in facilitating the economic integration and interconnection of the Greater Bay Area. Together with the Hong Kong section of the high-speed rail, it has effectively brought people closer and encouraged seamless travel between the regions.

According to Lin Shixiong, the average daily passenger flow for September reached approximately 57,000, which is close to pre-pandemic levels. During the National Day holiday on October 2nd, the bridge observed its highest number of vehicles, totaling around 15,600. Additionally, traffic flow last month amounted to approximately 7,500, translating to about 180% of the average daily traffic flow before the epidemic.

Lam Sai-hung emphasized that the Hong Kong government has been actively working towards increasing the regular quota of vehicles from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao that can use the bridge. In parallel, new traffic measures have been implemented to enhance traffic flow, drive economic integration, and foster deeper interconnection within the Greater Bay Area.

Apart from the regular quota, Lam Shih-hsiung also shed light on the Hong Kong Car Northbound Program initiated by Guangdong and Hong Kong on July 1st this year. Under this program, Hong Kong single-brand private cars can conveniently travel to Guangdong Province via the bridge for short-term business and family visits without the need to obtain regular quotas or permits.

Lam Sai-hsiung further revealed that, as of Thursday (19th), the Hong Kong government had received over 27,000 applications for Hong Kong trains to travel north. Approximately 20,000 applications had completed all necessary procedures and were eligible to travel. Moreover, in the first 10 days of October, an average of about 1,700 flights between Hong Kong and Zhuhai passed through the bridge daily, with the highest number recorded at nearly 4,000 a day.

The Hong Kong government, in collaboration with the authorities in Macao, has also established the Hong Kong-Macao Port Parking and Ride Scheme. These measures aim to facilitate seamless travel for residents from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao between the three regions, ultimately realizing the vision of a one-hour living circle in the Greater Bay Area.

As the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge celebrates its fifth anniversary, it stands tall as an impressive symbol of connectivity and progress within the Greater Bay Area. The increase in traffic volume is a testament to its success and the continuous efforts to enhance travel convenience and integration among the regions.

