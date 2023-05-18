The horror of drifting in traffic in Tokat – Current News

The incident took place in the center of Tokat at night. of the city one of the busiest streets Chechnya from the street on the way to Mevlana Street. Vehicle with license plate 06 BZP 380proceeded by drifting in the open to traffic area. Dangerous your movements Mevlana Street The vehicle, which made it inside, had moments of fear.

The vehicle that endangered the traffic continued his action without being afraid of hitting the vehicle that was moving in front of it. The vehicle, which continued its dangerous movements by passing the sidewalks tangentially, was viewed second by second. The dangerous movements of the vehicle were reflected in the in-car camera of a car driving there. A few drift test After that, the failed vehicle quickly fled from the scene.

