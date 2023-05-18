Home » The horror of drifting in traffic in Tokat – Current News
News

The horror of drifting in traffic in Tokat – Current News

by admin
The horror of drifting in traffic in Tokat – Current News

The incident took place in the center of Tokat at night. of the city one of the busiest streets Chechnya from the street on the way to Mevlana Street. Vehicle with license plate 06 BZP 380proceeded by drifting in the open to traffic area. Dangerous your movements Mevlana Street The vehicle, which made it inside, had moments of fear.

The vehicle that endangered the traffic continued his action without being afraid of hitting the vehicle that was moving in front of it. The vehicle, which continued its dangerous movements by passing the sidewalks tangentially, was viewed second by second. The dangerous movements of the vehicle were reflected in the in-car camera of a car driving there. A few drift test After that, the failed vehicle quickly fled from the scene.

Click for Other Current News

See also  National Assembly: adoption of the bill on the armed defense reserve

You may also like

Carlos Vargas revealed how much money he earns...

жŷ ذóĿ׷_֤

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy